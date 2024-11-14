Paul George blasts Clippers fans for not ‘packing out’ the Intuit Dome
By Lior Lampert
Despite sporting new threads, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers fan base are still on each other's minds.
Not long after George left Los Angeles to join the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, he let the door hit him on the way out. Speaking on his show, Podcast P with Paul George, the nine-time All-Star said representing the Clippers felt like playing for the city's "B Team."
George didn't seem to mean anything malicious by it, though the comments understandably rubbed the Clippers faithful the wrong way. That bad blood spilled into George's recent homecoming on Nov. 6, when supporters of the franchise let him hear it upon returning to Los Angeles as a visitor, prompting the standout wing to readdress the topic. But in this instance, he chose to clap back.
Paul George blasts Clippers fans for not ‘packing out’ the Intuit Dome
In the latest podcast episode, George doesn't mince words. He expressed that Clippers fans twisted his words only to validate what they accused him of saying:
"I did not call [the] Clippers ‘the B team,’ I said it felt like the B team," George declared (h/t Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn). "But [the fans] proved me right. They aren’t packing out Intuit Dome. That’s ya’ll home ... Go f--king support them."
Frankly, George has a point. The crowd's been lacking this season, even after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer built a new, state-of-the-art $2 billion arena. Los Angeles' 25th-ranked average home attendance rate thus far speaks volumes.
Ballmer finally gave the organization a venue to call their own rather than sharing with the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers. Still, Clipper Nation has yet to show they're as devoted to their squad as purple and gold enthusiasts, affirming George's stance. Not only are the Lakers a storied NBA franchise, but they're an iconic American sports entity. So, George wasn't necessarily breaking news -- he only reiterated what's already been known for years.