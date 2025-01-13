Paul Goldschmidt says goodbye to St. Louis, Cardinals fans in typical classy fashion
By Scott Rogust
The St. Louis Cardinals indicated very early that the 2024 season could be first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's last with the team. Set to be a free agent and coming off a down 2023 season, the Cardinals opted to move on, as they are set to undergo a bit of a youth movement on the team.
Goldschmidt didn't wait too long on the open market, as he signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the New York Yankees. The Yankees looked to upgrade at first base, and felt taking a chance on the former NL MVP and four-time Gold Glove winner.
After the signing became official earlier this year, Goldschmidt took time to thank the Cardinals fanbase. On Sunday, Goldschmidt took out an advertisement in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to thank Cardinals fans for their support in his six years with the team.
"Thank you for accepting me as one of your own," writes Goldschmidt. "Than you for the cheers. Thank you for sticking with me through the ups and downs.
"Most importantly, thank you for the relationships and memories, which will stick with me for a lifetime! It was an honor to wear the Cardinals uniform and do my best to carry on the tradition built by so many before me."
Paul Goldschmidt writes farewell message to Cardinals fans after departure
Goldschmidt began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he was an All-Star for six consecutive seasons. But after the 2018 season, the Diamondbacks traded Goldschmidt to the Cardinals in exchange for three players and a draft pick. The move was made by the Cardinals to help them contend for a World Series.
While the Cardinals didn't reach that goal, Goldschmidt was consistently good early on in his tenure. In 2022, Goldschmidt won the NL MVP Award after recording a .317 batting average, a .404 on-base percentage, a .578 slugging percentage, 35 home runs, and 115 RBI.
But after that season, his numbers dropped. This past season, Goldschmidt slashed .245/.302/.414 while recording 22 home runs, 65 RBI, 70 runs, and 147 hits in 599 at-bats (154 games).
The Yankees fell three wins short of their 28th World Series title last season. With Juan Soto signing a $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the Yankees pivoted aggressively, with Goldschmidt being one of their flurry of moves. Their play at first base, whether it was Anthony Rizzo or Ben Rice, was less than ideal. While Goldschmidt's numbers at the plate aren't as great as they once were, his defense is an instant positive.
Goldschmidt wanted to make sure the Cardinals fanbase knew what they meant to him before heading to the Bronx to start the next step of his career with the Yankees.