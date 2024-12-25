Paul Goldschmidt Yankees selflessness should make Juan Soto take look in the mirror
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees tried and failed to re-sign Juan Soto, who instead, inked a 16-year, $765 million contract with the rival New York Mets across town. There, Soto will pair with Francisco Lindor and perhaps even Pete Alonso (assuming he stays in Queens) in hopes of winning the organization's first World Series since the 1980's.
The Yankees were in on Soto until the very end, but ultimately could not match the Mets final offer which, plus incentives, could equal a rate greater than $800 million over the span of the deal. Brian Cashman and Co. have instead invested some of that money on a few players, hoping to replace Soto by committee and add performers in key positions of need as well. Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt are the primary additions.
Goldschmidt, in particular, has been a controversial addition among the fanbase. Goldy is entering his age-37 season and had a subpar year, especially by his lofty standards, in 2024.
“This is probably the worst I’ve performed on the field in my career,” Goldschmidt said at the end of the Cardinals season. “That was disappointing, a good bit of that burden was on me. If I could’ve played how I believe I’m capable of playing, we could’ve won more games and maybe this might have turned out differently.”
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Paul Goldschmidt took less money to sign with the Yankees
Yet, here the Yankees are signing a friend of Aaron Judge's to a $12 million contract to potentially serve as their cleanup hitter – or at least how the lineup currently stands. Hopefully, that will change as the Yankees make more moves after the holiday.
Goldschmidt reportedly took less money to sign with the Yankees. Given the status of the organization and its devotion to winning, it's an important reminder to the rest of baseball that being a Yankee means something.
Soto would not have considered such an option. He is at peak value, thus he took the most expensive contract thanks to agent Scott Boras. I – nor anyone reading this story – should blame him for that. Hopefully he believes in the Mets long-term success plan as well, or else the difference between $750 million and $765 million could be another World Series for Soto.