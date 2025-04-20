Paul Heyman betrays Roman Reigns and CM Punk, helps Seth Rollins win WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 left quite a bit to be desired, but if there was one thing that we can confidently say, it's that the main event delivered and then some. It was a triple threat grudge match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. But the story surrounded manager Paul Heyman, who was Reigns' "Wise Man," who owed a favor to Punk. That favor was for Heyman to be in Punk's corner for the main event.

While Heyman gleefully took Punk's corner, how would he react during the match when it came between Reigns and Punk? Well, we found out on Night 1 of WWE's biggest show of the year.

In the latter moments of the compelling main event, all three competitors were down. Heyman grabbed a steel chair and stood between Reigns and Punk. Heyman first handed the chair to Punk and as "The Best in the World" was about to hit Reigns, Heyman hit him with a low blow. Seemingly aligning with Reigns, Heyman implored Reigns to hit Rollins in the back with a steel chair, a call back to the breakup of The Shield over a decade ago. Reigns couldn't help himself, and as he was to wind up the chair shot, Heyman hit Reigns with a low blow as well!

Rollins hit Reigns in the back with the steel chair, just like he did over 10 years ago during his memorable heel turn, and hit the Curb Stomp to get the win with a pinfall over "The Original Tribal Chief."

Paul Heyman helps Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 41 main event, betrays Roman Reigns and CM Punk

It was a shocking moment, as Heyman, a confidant of both Punk and Reigns, turned his back on both superstars to align with Rollins, who has a heated history with both stars.

This is now yet another WrestleMania in which Rollins got the better of Reigns. Perhaps the most notable moment was Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 during the Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match to steal the WWE Championship. Last year at WrestleMania 40, Rollins provided a distraction to help Cody Rhodes defeat Reigns to end his historic WWE Universal Championship reign.

What is next on both Rollins' and Heyman's radar? Will they both continue to feud with Punk and Reigns? Or will they have their sights set on grander plans, such as a world title?

Whatever the case may be, WWE has its big post-WrestleMania story. As is the case in previous years, WWE has to keep viewers invested to hang around after the biggest show of the year. Seeing Rollins and Heyman partner up should cause plenty of intrigue.