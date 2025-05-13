Aaron Judge gave Team USA the perfect star to build a lineup around for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. And now the U.S. has the perfect anchor for its rotation: Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes announced on Tuesday that he will be suiting up for the Stars and Stripes next spring.

"If I ever get the chance to do this I'm never saying no..."



Paul Skenes is ALL IN for Team USA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/1w5yZscqEv pic.twitter.com/1UdpyyXOks — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 13, 2025

Skenes becomes the second American player to officially commit to the competition, and the first pitcher. And it's tough to argue with the choice: While the righty hasn't been quite as dominant so far in 2025 as he was as a rookie last season, he remains arguably the most electric arm in the sport, with a deep and devastating arsenal at his disposal.

Skenes has never pitched for the U.S. on the international stage; he was still in college during the last WBC back in 2023. But the former Air Force Academy ace has never been shy about his love of country, and now he'll look to help Team USA bounce back after finishing as the runner-up to Japan two years ago.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Paul Skenes will anchor Team USA's rotation at 2026 World Baseball Classic

Skenes is a massive get for the U.S. as it looks to entice the country's biggest names to take part next March. He's gone from No. 1 overall pick to top prospect to MLB ace in record time: Over 32 career starts, Skenes has posted a 2.16 ERA while striking out 223 batters in just 187.2 innings. The malaise that hangs over the Pirates seems to be taking its toll on him this season, as his numbers have dipped a bit across the board, but he figures to be at or near the top of the American rotation.

Now the question becomes who Team USA will find to join him. The next target on the board is likely Tarik Skubal, who has already expressed interest in playing in the event. Beyond that, names like Zack Wheeler, Garrett Crochet and Hunter Greene could all figure into the U.S.' plans, as the next wave of American aces takes the baton from future Hall of Famers like Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

That wave is led by Skenes, who has to relish the opportunity to play high-stakes baseball at the highest level after spending the better part of the past year attempting to drag the Pirates to relevance. He's still just 22 years old, but there are very, very few pitchers you'd rather give the ball to with everything on the line, and this represents a huge coup for manager Mark DeRosa as Team USA looks to add a second WBC title to its trophy case.

The Americans have already punched their ticket to the dance, slated to play in Pool B once play gets underway next spring. The first round will take place in Houston, Texas, from March 6-11.