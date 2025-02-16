Paul Skenes news means even more nightmares for NL Central but also Bob Nutting
By Austin Owens
It is safe to say a season ago that Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes took the MLB by storm. Skenes made his big league debut in May and just two short months later he was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game.
Skenes ended the season with a 11-3 record with an astonishing 1.96 ERA across 23 starts. If you aren’t that impressed with those numbers, how does 170 strikeouts in 133 innings sound? As impressive as Skenes was in 2024, it sounds like he could be trending to be even better.
Pirates holding double-edged sword with Paul Skenes
As pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training across the league, teams are sharing their optimism about the upcoming season. After an interview with Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin, the whole NL Central should be terrified (and owner Pirates Bob Nutting for that matter).
Apparently Skenes has been experimenting with a cutter and two-seam fastball. The cutter specifically is something Marin said, “He just wanted to play with and see where it goes from there.”
Skenes adding more movement to his repertoire makes me more dangerous than he already was. Batters already have enough time putting the ball in play if they know his 100+ mph fastball is coming. If they also have to be prepared for more break on pitches, it’s game over.
As much fun as it will be for the Pirates in 2025, if Skenes’ offseason adjustments produce the results he is looking for, it becomes inevitable that Bob Nutting will not be able to afford an extension for Skenes and he will hit the free agent market where it sounds like the Yankees are already lurking.