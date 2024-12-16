Payton Pritchard is having an even better statistical season than most fans realize
By Brennan Sims
Eight of the last ten 6th Man of the Year winners have been game-changing scoring guards. The outliers have been energy man Montrezl Harrell and Naz Reid, who won it last year as a bucket-getting big man.
The award has gone to scorers forever. All-around contributors like Andre Iguodala never got the recognition they deserved because of inferior scoring. Igudola was more than deserving during the Warriors dynasty. You pick the year — he was that era's most impactful bench player.
2024-25 is very different. All around players coming off the bench are getting buzz. Ty Jerome of the Cleveland Cavaliers is presenting his name in the convo. Amen Thompson is a defensive destroyer with his name in the hat. De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks has developed into a score-first wing and is having a great year. While times are different today, a scoring flamethrower is still leading the pack. This whole 6MOY conversation starts and ends with Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard. He's on an unprecedented bench run.
Payton Pritchard is a top 3-point shooter
Pritchard isn't just getting it done for a sixth man. He's arguably been the best volume 3-point shooter in the league this season. Prichard is tied for second in the league with 96 made 3s. Pritchard blistering 43.2 percent is the highest amongst players who've attempted 200 3s. He tied with Tyler Herro for made 3s. That's Pritchard's serious competition for best volume shooter this year— their shooting versatility has been unmatched. They're getting it done in every way imaginable as a sniper.
Pritchard shoots 45 percent with a tight defender in his face. He just needs a slither of daylight, and the 6-foot-3 guard out of Oregon is shooting your block off.
Isaiah Stewart is a strong, aware defender. He recognizes Pritchard as a sharpshooter but doesn't realize he will pull up from the logo. Pritchard's range and contested shooting add an extra layer to the Boston offense that looks All-Time.
Coming off this screen and firing with no hesitation with two massive human arms dangling in Pritchard's face in special shotmaking
Pritchard is lighting it up on open shots. Defenders know not to leave him these days, but he burns them when they occasionally make errors. Helping off shooters in the corner is risky and not ideal; leaving a man who shoots 54 percent from the corners open will get you subbed out of a game.
From a catch-and-shoot perspective, not many have exceeded Pritchard. His 47.8 percent on 5.5 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts aid Boston's ridiculous spacing. When he's in a lineup with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and one of their shooting centers, who do you help off of when the Jays drive? The answer is no one.
That's why it's so difficult to contain this offense. Boston has the personnel to run this 5-out offense to perfection, and the shooter with the 2nd most 3s in the association is a critical part of their success. Wayne Ellington drilled 218 3s in 2018 for the most ever off the bench-- Pritchard is on pace to net over 300 3s. Truly an unprecedented start of the season for a sixth man.
Pritchard has developed into a key piece of the Celtic's rotation. He went from demanding the front office to trade him due to lack of minutes to comfortably leading the 6MOY race years later.