Pedro Martinez and terrible Red Sox teammate claim Yankees cheated in 2004 ALCS
By Mark Powell
Pedro Martinez is beloved in Boston, as he should be. He was a key member of the 2004 Red Sox World Series team – the same squad which broke the curse can came back from three-games down against the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Once Boston overcame that advantage, a World Series matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals felt like a piece of cake.
However, beating the Yankees wasn't enough for Boston. They have won several titles since, and made at least two well-known documentaries about the '04 team since. Curt Schilling's so-called bloody sock is in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, probably covered in ketchup.
There is so much documentation of the Sox impressive comeback to defeat the Yankees. Yet, that is not enough for Boston. Rather, the Red Sox legends are now claiming that the Yankees tried to cheat their way to a title in 2004 thanks to secret microphones hidden in the clubhouse! Yes, seriously.
“I remember before the game just getting up to the ceiling of the clubhouse and pulling a microphone. I guess a little device that was relaying our conversations,” Pedro Martinez said.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez and Curt Schilling claim the Yankees cheated in 2004
Martinez, who infamously called the Yankees his daddy at one point in time, now claims they were cheating the entire time. To make matters worse, the least-reliable man in baseball backed him up. Yes, I am talking about Schilling.
“I know the difference between a microphone and not a microphone, and this was a lapel mic. And it was attached to the same thing you guys (the filmmakers) have, a little red box with a red light on,” Schilling said.
Schilling doesn't know the difference between a dictator and a presidential candidate, so I have a tough time believing he found a hot mic in his clubhouse, let alone one the Yankees were using to record Boston's conversations.
Former Yankees manager Joe Torre was quick to shoot Martinez and Schilling down over their documentary takes, and rightly so. The Red Sox deserve credit for their incredible accomplishment, but throwing extra dirt on the Yankees grave just because they reached the World Series this season is...odd.
“(Expletive). I say it didn’t happen,” Torre said. “And if it did happen, we didn’t get the benefit of a microphone, someone else did.”
Yeah, hard pass! Call me crazy, but MLB often records conversations in the clubhouse for their own benefit, whether it be information they can add to the website or future multimedia opportunities!
I have a hard time believing the Yankees were cheating in that series given they blew a monumental lead in that series. If New York tried that technique, they failed miserably.