Another unfortunate Pelicans injury update adds more fuel to Cooper Flagg campaign
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that forward Herb Jones has been diagnosed with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. He is sidelined indefinitely, with no official timetable for his return.
This latest setback adds to an already injury-riddled season for the Pelicans, whose 7-31 record places them at the bottom of the Western Conference. Jones, who has played 20 games this season, has struggled offensively, averaging career lows of 10.3 points on 43.6% shooting from the field and 30.6% from three. Despite his offensive struggles, his career-high 1.9 steals per game have been one of the few bright spots for the team defensively.
The Pelicans have dealt with an array of injuries to key players, including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy III. The lack of scoring options and consistent lineups has contributed heavily to their disappointing season. Posterior labrum tears typically require 8-12 weeks for recovery, making a mid-March return for Jones the most optimistic outlook.
Injuries have become an all-too-familiar theme for the Pelicans, and the team’s once-promising future now faces serious questions. The Pelicans were expected to contend in the Western Conference this season, especially after acquiring Dejounte Murray in the offseason. However, with the team’s performance spiraling, the idea of a roster overhaul looms large.
Tanking for Cooper Flagg?
While there’s still basketball left to play, the Pelicans’ current situation suggests that competing for a playoff spot this season is far from realistic. With 44 games remaining, a 12.5-game gap from the 10th seed, and the fourth-hardest remaining schedule in the league, shifting focus to the 2024 NBA Draft could become the team’s best move.
Enter Cooper Flagg. The standout freshman from Duke University has been turning heads with his stellar play, averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds on 45.8% shooting. As Duke leads the ACC, Flagg’s draft stock continues to rise, making him an enticing prospect for teams looking to rebuild. For the Pelicans, securing the No. 1 overall pick could provide a much-needed reset and a new face for the franchise.
However, this path comes with risks. The NBA Draft Lottery doesn’t guarantee the worst team in the league the top pick, but with Williamson reportedly unhappy and Ingram yet to agree to a contract extension, New Orleans might have little choice but to gamble on a future led by Flagg.
For now, the Pelicans’ focus remains on navigating the rest of the season while evaluating their roster. Whether it’s by blowing up the current core or aiming for a high draft pick, the franchise faces pivotal decisions that will shape its trajectory in the coming years.