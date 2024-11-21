Pelicans lineup for game vs. Cavs has fans dreaming about Cooper Flagg
By Quinn Everts
Did someone put a hex on the Pelicans a few years ago? When they drafted Zion Williamson, did the basketball gods decide that they'll never get to see him at full strength with a competitive roster around him? That's what it seems like — this team just can't stay healthy for extended periods, and it feels like we still don't even really know what this group is capable of.
New Orleans starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Cleveland consists of five starters that Pelicans fans did not expect to see in the starting lineup at all this season; Brandon Boston, Elfrid Payton, Javonte Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and rookie Yves Missi are the starting group for NOLA, as pretty much the entire rotation is sidelined with various injuries. Elfrid Payton has been on the team for like 36 hours!
At 4-11 in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, the Pelicans are rapidly approaching a point of no return. Even clawing back into play-in contention will be a tall task for New Orleans, who will be without Zion Williamson for a chunk of the season.
Is a tank coming for the New Orleans Pelicans?
It's not as crazy a thought as you might think. New Orleans is built like a team that should be in the playoffs and competing every season. but since Zion was drafted, this team has exactly two playoff appearances — both first-round losses. The idea of these Pelicans has been much more exciting than the actual on-court product of the Pelicans.
Yes, a lot of that can be blamed on injuries; but injuries have become a yearly issue for the Pels, and at some point can't be leaned on as a crutch anymore. If the team is going to be hurt every year, maybe it's time to end this experiment and look to restart with a new franchise cornerstone next to Zion in 2025.