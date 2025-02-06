Pelicans projected lineup after finally unloading Brandon Ingram
By Brennan Sims
It was only a matter of time before Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans parted ways. Ingram wasn't offered the four-year, $208 million extension he was eligible for, and the clock was ticking.
That clock exploded in the late hours on the eve of the NBA Trade Deadline and Ingram is headed to Toronto, where he'll team up with rising star Scottie Barnes. The two fit on paper, as Barnes is more pass-first while Ingram is a bucket-getter.
The Pelicans have been gearing up for a move like this. Ingram's value was questioned due to his playing style and constant injuries. As a midrange mastero, Ingram isn't a seamless fit on any roster. He hasn't appeared in 70+ games since his rookie season, so it's understandable why the Pelicans weren't eager to max the 6-foot-8 creator.
New Orleans made out the deal nicely, acquiring Bruce Brown, a player on an expiring deal. More importantly, they got a first-round pick in return. As the Pelicans sit at a Western Conference worst 12-39, draft capital is essential in their team-building philosophy. This team is rebooting and can use all the young talent they can acquire.
Zion Williamson is in a similar boat to Ingram. The Pelicans did elect to extend the former Duke University star, but his injury history is a massive concern. He's played 14 games this year. He'll still be on the roster after Thursday's deadline, but it's possible New Orleans will consider moving on from the injury-prone star soon.
The upcoming draft could be one for the books, so New Orleans's main focus will be snagging a talent like Cooper Flagg. They aren't inherently tanking; the roster isn't as talented when your stars pile up missed games. Dejounte Murray is out for the year, but at full strength, this team is solid on paper. Especially considering they have a breakout star that fits with everyone.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Projecting Pelicans starting lineup after trading Brandon Ingram
PG: CJ McCollum
SG: Bruce Brown
SF: Trey Murphy
PF: Zion Williamson
C: Yves Missi
Ingram only played 18 games for the Pelicans this year, so his former teammates have already adjusted to his absence. Trey Murphy has taken advantage of the avalanche of injuries more than anyone. The sharpshooting, high-flying wing is averaging 34.5 points over the last four games! He's shooting a scorching 62 percent on nine attempts from 3. It's an unsustainable hot streak, but he's been electric and efficient all year. The fourth-year swingman is a huge piece of the future in New Orleans.
CJ McCollum's name has been in the rumor mill all year. The veteran can be a consistent source of scoring in a limited role on a good team. He could be on the move, but for now, he's running the show ball-handling-wise in the Big Easy. Bruce Brown is solid but won't take this roster out of the Flagg race. Yves Missi is an ultra-athletic, rookie big who's a vertical threat and willing to guard on the perimeters, which is a valuable archetype for a big in this league.
Williamson once coined a generational star but hasn't lived up to that billing. Injuries are to blame, but his discipline isn't making matters better. The Pelicans now hope to land another great talent out of Duke in Flagg. The do-it-all wing would fit in nicely with Murphy and a healthy Murray when. If Williamson is healthy and ready to go, he adds another dynamic to this roster that you can't teach— raw power and take-over rim finishing.
This year isn't when the Pelicans want to rack up Ws. With all the injuries all they can do is prep for their future and allow Murphy to get these game reps that can take his game to another level.