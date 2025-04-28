Penguins just hand-delivered Mike Sullivan to a Metro division rival

Just when we thought the coaching carousel in the NHL came to a stop, the start button was pressed. On Monday morning, multiple reports indicated that the Pittsburgh Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan mutually agreed to part ways.

This news came as a shock considering Sullivan openly expressed his desire to remain with the team, while Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas sounded open to the pair working together after this season. But now, Sullivan immediately becomes the top coaching candidate available in free agency, with six teams needing a new bench boss. Well, the Penguins might have done themselves a disservice, while handing an assist to a key rival.

The New York Rangers are in need of a head coach after firing Peter Laviolette last week. General manager Chris Drury, fresh off a new multi-year contract extension, will be tasked with finding a new coach. It's no secret that Drury had long been pursuing Sullivan to be the Rangers' new coach. Now, he has a chance.

Penguins may have handed Mike Sullivan to the Rangers

Drury and Sullivan know each other well due to their work together with Team USA. Sullivan is the head coach for Team USA, while Drury is an assistant general manager for the team.

In his four year tenure with the team, Drury has conducted two head coaching searches. In 2021, after the team fired David Quinn, Drury sought out to see if Sullivan would be available, as Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman points out. With Sullivan unavailable, Drury ultimately hired Gerard Gallant, who was fired after two seasons.

Sullivan had two years remaining on his contract.



Obviously, he will have options. In 2021, Rangers GM Chris Drury waited on Sullivan’s availability before hiring Gerard Gallant.



But there will be plenty of interest. https://t.co/0HmHoiptzP — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 28, 2025

Sullivan fits the bill for what the Rangers are looking for. They are in no means in the rebuilding business, and are a team with a roster that has made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons. Sullivan would provide the team with a champion's voice, as he did help the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017. Plus, Sullivan does have Rangers roots, as he was an assistant coach under John Tortorella from 2009 until 2013.

In his 10 years with the Penguins, Sullivan compiled a 409-255-89 overall record and a 44-38 playoff record.

It will be interesting to see if Sullivan does ultimately choose the Rangers. Let's not forget that the other teams that need a head coach include the Boston Bruins, who he coached from 2003 until 2006, and another Penguins rival, the Philadelphia Flyers.