Kyle Dubas puts Erik Karlsson on notice after disappointing season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have now missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs three years in a row. As they struggle to find a way back to the playoffs, Erik Karlsson is supposed to be a part of the formula to increase their chances. But that didn’t work out this season.

Karlsson won the Norris Trophy, the award for the best all-around defenseman in the NHL, two years ago while on the San Jose Sharks. Since coming to the Penguins last season, though, he has not looked the same.

Penguins general Kyle Dubas met with the media on Monday. When asked about Karlsson, Dubas had some choice words to say about the offensive defenseman.

Kyle Dubas wants more consistency and stronger play from Erik Karlsson next year

Karlsson did not have a great 2024-25 season. Although he tallied 53 points this year, that is only about half of his 101 points two seasons ago. But even though he still had some offensive production, his defense noticeably declined. Karlsson was on the ice for 140 goals against, compared to 71 last year. He had a -24 rating, the second-worst of any Penguins player.

On Monday, Dubas’s message for Karlsson was clear. He expressed the expectation for him to be someone who helps the Penguins contend. He stated, “...my push would be his actions have to match his ambitions. He showed throughout the year he has another level to him.” Dubas mentioned Karlsson’s play during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Karlsson had the fourth-highest net rating of any player in the tournament. Dubas continued, "He had moments of great play with too many inconsistencies. We have to push him to get here." It's clear that Karlsson's lack of consistency is a problem.

There were plenty of rumors ahead of the trade deadline about Karlsson being traded. Even though there was talk of the Penguins wanting to move Karlsson, they might not be able to. He has two more years on his contract and a full no-move clause. That means he’s not going anywhere unless he agrees to it.

With two more years of Karlsson as a Penguin, the team needs to get the most out of him. Will Dubas’s words motivate Karlsson in the 2025-26 season? The Penguins could certainly use the Norris Trophy winning version of him. But in his age 35 season, that version of Karlsson might not be coming back, despite Dubas’s plea.