Penn State fans are so beyond done with James Franklin after another big-game loss
By Quinn Everts
What do you do with a coach who wins the games he's "supposed" to win, but can't seem to win the games he has the talent to win? That's what Penn State fans are asking right now. James Franklin is 95-40 in his tenure as head coach of the Nittany Lions, but his record in big games leaves a little to be desired... okay, maybe a lot to be desired. Okay, it kind of leaves everything to be desired.
Penn State's loss to Ohio State doesn't totally eliminate the team from College Football Playoff contention, and with one loss the Nittany Lions are almost guaranteed to earn an at-large bid to the dance if they can win out, even if they don't make the Big Ten Championship game. Still, if the Nittany Lions do make it to the playoff, is there reason to believe that James Franklin can coach a team to high-level success? Or would Penn State immediately be ousted by yet another high-level team?
Penn State fans have lost confidence in James Franklin
Nittany Lions fans appear to be all out of hope that this team can win on a big stage, and you can't fully blame them at this point. Franklin is a good enough coach to lead a 10-win season and a nice bowl win every once in a while, but Penn State is going to have a hard time classifying itself as an elite CFB program if it's a near-guarantee it will falter against any top-five opponent.
Is there a decision to be made about James Franklin's future? Firing a coach who's gone 21-5 in the past two years seems harsh, but the numbers against elite competition don't lie. If Penn State wants to run with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and other top-tier programs, then it might be time for a conversation about whether the current head coach is capable of taking the program there.