Perfect Bo Nix reunion is right in front of the Broncos, but it's not Tez Johnson

The Denver Broncos exceeded preseason expectations last season by winning 10 games and earning a trip to the playoffs. Quarterback Bo Nix also naturally exceeded expectations during his rookie season, throwing for over 3,700 yards and 29 touchdowns as he dismissed the so-called experts who thought the Broncos reached to take him No. 12 overall in last year's draft.

Even in the competitive AFC West, the Broncos now have a real window to win while Nix is on a rookie contract. It's been confirmed by offseason addition Evan Engram that playing with Nix will be a draw for free agents on the offensive side of the ball.

What the Broncos do in the upcoming draft to surround Nix with more talent will be interesting to see. An upgrade at running back should be on the radar, including a potential trade for a proven commodity. Wide receiver — this side of Courtland Sutton — is filled with unproven players, and while Evan Engram is a nice upgrade at tight end he's 30 years old and more of a slot receiver than a traditional tight end. And Engram is not exactly a field stretcher anymore, with an aDOT below 5.5 and yards per catch below 9.0 in three of the last four seasons.

Ideal Bo Nix draft reunion is right there for the Broncos

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released a full, seven-round, 257-pick 2025 mock draft on Wednesday. With the 20th overall pick, he had the Broncos checking their running back box in the best way possible with Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina.



In the second round, at pick No. 51, Brugler had Denver taking an Oregon teammate of Nix's in 2023: edge rusher Jordan Burch.

Moving to the third round, at pick No. 85, Brugler had the Broncos adding a former Oregon teammate of Nix's that he threw passes to, tight end Terrance Ferguson — notably not Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, who was still available and didn't get taken until the fifth round (No. 147) in Brugler's mock. Brugler gave the Broncos a wide receiver in the sixth round (pick No, 197; Xavier Restrepo, Miami).

Ferguson (6-foot-5, 247 pounds) set career-highs for catches (43) and yards (591; 13.7 yards per catch) last season, and if not for missing two games after needing an emergency appendectomy he would have done even better. Just three touchdowns landed rather disappointedly, but over the previous two seasons (with Nix as his quarterback) he had 11 touchdowns on 74 receptions.

The Broncos should not force a reunion with Nix and one of his former pass catchers in the draft. But if it makes sense, there's a strong argument for Ferguson as a bigger difference maker than Johnson in the short and long-term.