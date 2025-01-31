Pete Alonso and Mets might be closer to reuniting than we thought after new report
By James Nolan
Pete Alonso is still looking for a contract, but he hasn’t had a ton of suitors. Outside of the Toronto Blue Jays and his lifelong team, the New York Mets, the veteran slugger has minimal options.
Mets owner Steve Cohen has publically made it clear he only wants the Polar Bear back on his terms. David Stearns, New York’s president of baseball operations, has internal options ready to replace Alonso in the scenario he signs elsewhere. However, the Mets could use Alonso’s bat in 2025.
A recent update from MLB columnist Bob Nightengale of USA Today indicated a deal between the Mets and Alonso is likely. Across his six-year career in Queens, the first baseman implied his desire to remain in New York.
"Now, after it has become clear that the Mets and Astros aren’t budging from their offers, it’s now decision time, with Alonso expected to return while Bregman departs and goes elsewhere.
Alonso, the four-time All-Star whose 226 homers are the most in the National League since 2019, has simply run out of alternatives"
The Mets would have one of the best lineups in MLB with Alonso
If the Los Angeles Dodgers have taught baseball fans anything, it's that having a powerhouse lineup helps get results. The Mets have the makeup for a World Series contending lineup with the addition of Juan Soto. Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo can easily hit 25-plus home runs.
Bringing back Alonso would give them an elite first-five in the batting order. Nimmo holds a career .808 OPS, Lindor finished second in the 2024 NL MVP voting, Vientos slugged 27 home runs in 110 games this past season, and we all know how good Soto is.
Alonso has never missed more than ten games in a season. His durability makes him even more valuable. Since coming into the league in 2019, no one has hit more home runs than the 30-year-old except Aaron Judge. The four-time All-Star also recorded the most runs batted in since 2019.
New York doesn’t have a sure-fire starting rotation. They’ve added a key arm in AJ Minter to their bullpen. Adding Alonso would give them one of the best lineups, with a legitimate bullpen to contend. Considering the questionable starting rotation, they could use just that.