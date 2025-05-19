Pete Alonso's back-breaking error turns Juan Soto return into a Mets nightmare

In the rubber match of the New York Mets-New York Yankees Subway Series on Sunday Night Baseball, fans were on the edges of their seats watching a heated duel. Entering the bottom of the eighth inning, despite some stumbles from both clubs, the game was still deadlocked at 2-2. Mets fans were hoping to break that tie and give Juan Soto a return to the Bronx to remember. Instead, his new lineup protection in Pete Alonso made a blunder that sent the Mets into a tailspin.

With one out and runners on second and third, pinch-hitting Jorbit Vivas was at the dish against Mets reliever Ryne Stanek. He hit a grounder right to Alonso and the first baseman tried to keep things knotted up by firing the ball home to get the out there.

Instead, he fired it a mile away from any glove and into the backstop, giving the Yankees the lead.

Even worse for the Mets, that only opened up the floodgates for the Yankees. Goldschmidt singled on the next at-bat to make it 4-2 in favor of the home team. That then helped set up Cody Bellinger to do what Aaron Judge was unable to, namely depositing a pitch over the right field fence for a grand slam to put the game all but out of reach for the visiting Mets.

Pete Alonso's error crushes Mets, ruins Juan Soto's return

More to come on this developing story.