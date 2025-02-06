Play-by-Play of the Pete Alonso-Blue Jays deal at the 10-yard line
By Adam Weinrib
On Jan. 23, SNY's Andy Martino reported live on the air that he'd heard the Toronto Blue Jays and Pete Alonso were at the "10-yard line" of contract negotiations. Pertinently, he followed that up by stating, "I know from experience those last 10 yards can have a lot of obstacles." We take you live to the radio booth now for the play-by-play of what transpired next.
"Welcome back to the Rogers Centre - yes, with an "re" - where the crowd is bubbling with anticipation, yet ready to throw full cans of beer at the players if something goes wrong! 21-21 is the score, we're at the 2:00 warning, with Pete Alonso under center, flanked by the Blue Jays' powerful offensive line - though not as powerful as they used to be when Joey Bats was here."
"Ooh, you can see Coach Steve Cohen over there nervously stalking the sidelines, whispering to his defensive coordinator David Stearns. Oh, no, wait, he's no longer whispering; he's now yelling to a crowd of fans about how difficult this negotiation has been for the Mets. Why ... would he do that?"
"Well, Jim, he's either playing 4D chess, or he's an aging rich man who has no idea what he's doing, but can usually spend his way out of it."
Radio Call of Blue Jays vs. Mets: Pete Alonso, Toronto at the 10-yard line
"Got it. First and goal for Alonso and the Jays. Shotgun snap, Alonso fakes a pitch right, but there's nothing there. He's being swarmed, and he ducks forward for about a half-yard. It'll be second and about 10."
"And look at Jose Iglesias celebrate! He's singing and dancing - I mean, my goodness, the Mets haven't even won anything yet!
"And he's not even currently on the team. Here comes the snap. Alonso drops back to pass. Surveys the field, he's got time. Looks left downfield, he's got Vlad Guerrero Jr. streaking open, and ... off his hands!"
"Wow, I don't even think Guerrero Jr. was paying attention there! He seemed distracted. Was he ... talking to the Mets?"
"One thing's for sure, Alonso's not getting any closer to the end zone unless Guerrero buys in here. Now, third down - Tony, you know David Stearns. Is this where he brings the blitz?"
"Ohhhh, Jim, he's been waiting for HOURS for this moment! Let's see if he dials up Grimace!"
"That's exactly what it looks like he's doing, Grimace is lined up as a defensive tackle. That big purple galoot was one of the league's elite run-stuffers all season long. Of course, he's not an every-down player, because he is a gigantic lilac monster fueled only by hamburgers. Third down. Alonso with the snap, jukes right, he's got a lane. Blockers ahead of him. Rogers Cable is flashing that Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani money and the Mets defenders are peeling away. Cohen and Stearns are playing prevent defense, for some reason. And -- OH, tripped up short of the goal line! Toronto tucked the money away, as they appear to be daydreaming about something bigger and better."
"Why would you not spend it on Alonso! He's right in front of you, Jim!"
"Well, Tony, it's possible they're starting to get the vibe he just...doesn't want to be here. We saw him fall, but I'm not sure a defender even touched him. Grimace ended up in the backfield. Did he take a dive?"
"Toronto is staring at the skies, Jim, they're flustered. I think they're...looking at a plane? If that's the guy from Shark Tank up there again, now I've seen everything."
"Fourth down, this is the game. It's a ... direct snap to Kevin Gausman, and he's met immediately by Francisco Lindor! A trick play, and Alonso wasn't even involved! And the Mets have taken over on downs!"
"Look at Cohen on the sidelines, doing the Vince Lombardi Loud Claps, in tribute to the Jersey Turnpike's most beloved service station. He is PUMPED up!"
"Boy, Tony, SO much momentum before the two-minute warning, and it just evaporated out of nowhere. Alonso's on the sidelines now donning a Mets jersey, and he appears to be signing a deal with ... just one guaranteed year? Am I reading this right?"
"Oooh, boy, see you next year right back here, Jim! You never know what'll happen when these two teams link up!"
"Yes you do, Tony."