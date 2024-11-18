It sure seems like Pete Alonso is about to get left out in the cold this winter
Pete Alonso has been one of MLB's best power hitters since he launched 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019, It's no surprise that he opted to test free agency this winter, given the monster deals that have come on the open market in recent years. However, Alonso may have shot himself in the foot if the Mets don't intend to bring him back, at least in terms of a payday.
Jon Morosi recently reported the Yankees' interest in Christian Walker, a power-hitting first baseman who is a bit older but still puts up fantastic numbers in his own right. Given that he also plays elite defense at 1B, winning three straight NL Gold Gloves at the position, it makes sense that teams could prioritize Walker, given that he will demand a more appealing contract for GMs since it will be fewer in both years and dollars.
This isn't to say that teams in need of a first baseman, (primarily New York Yankees, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and St. Louis Cardinals) won't be interested in adding Alonso's bat to their lineup. Still, teams aren't going to offer the payday he initially envisioned when hiring Scott Boras as his agent.
Boras has long been known as a super agent in the sport. Recently, however, teams have begun to play hardball with him. We've had recent instances where players think they will get top dollar on a long-term deal, Blake Snell, for example, only to hold on and receive something far less than expected.
New York Mets set to get a discount on Alonso after all?
That was the case when Alonso turned down a Mets extension of $158,000,000 over seven years last season. According to that report, the two sides never got close to a deal, which proves Alonso's wishful thinking that he will land a massive deal this winter. Fangraphs is a bit more bullish on their projection of seven years and $140,000,000, whereas MLB Trade Rumors is thinking more around five years and $125,000,000.
Nevertheless, suppose the Yankees wind up with Alonso. In that case, you'd have to think Alonso would prefer heading back to Queens as opposed to somewhere like Arizona unless the money is vastly different.
With Boras' waiting pattern until the last minute, don't be surprised if he winds up shooting Alonso in the foot this winter, who may end up with much less than his initial extension offer. Given that 2024 would have been year one of that offer, he may still beat that deal in free agency, but blowing it out of the water is unrealistic.