Pete Alonso isn't the only fan favorite Scott Boras client the Mets should bring back
By James Nolan
Across the 2024 season, Jose Iglesias proved to be an impactful piece for the New York Mets. His versatility was much-needed last season, as he played multiple positions in the infield. Not only did he stand out defensively, but he also showed he’s still got a bat. With the Pete Alonso negotiations hitting a standstill, David Stearns and Steve Cohen should consider bringing back the “OMG” singer.
Without "the Polar Bear," many expect the Mets to give Brett Baty and other young faces an opportunity to become an everyday player. If they re-sign Iglesias, he’d be an intriguing Plan B. In 85 games through the 2024 season, the 35-year-old posted a .337 batting average with a .830 OPS. Since 2021, he’s slashed .294/.333/.400. Although he was a surprise for New York last season, he’s been a consistent hitter over the past few seasons.
Mets need a Plan B option if young infield fails
The Mets have an intriguing lineup, with Juan Soto joining the crew. Francisco Lindor is coming off his best season, Mark Vientos popped 27 home runs in 110 regular season games, and Brandon Nimmo holds a .808 OPS across his career. Not to mention, the 23-year-old Francisco Alvarez could rebound.
Baty isn’t a terrible option, but he had opportunities to prove his worth. Across three seasons with the Mets, he’s recorded a lousy .215 batting average and a .282 on-base percentage. He could always turn things around with another opportunity, but having a backup plan would be in Stearns' best interest.
Iglesias could even be a suitable platoon option with Baty. Against left-handed pitching last season, the veteran infielder held a .402 batting average with a .455 on base percentage.
The former All-Star wouldn’t be too pricey for Stearns. Sportrac currently states his market value is just above $1.7 million. That said, it would be foolish for the Mets not to consider a reunion with Iglesias, especially if Alonso signs elsewhere.