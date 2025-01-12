Pete Alonso's latest suitors prove Mets have played free agency to perfection
By Austin Owens
Patience is a virtue. This seems to have been the theme for the New York Mets front office this offseason. After beating out a lot of competition for superstar Juan Soto, the Mets are in prime position to retain another all-star on their roster for 2025.
The prior rumor that Pete Alonso and his agent were using Prince Fielder's 9 yr/$214 million contract back in 2012 as a comp turned out to be a myth, meaning that the slugger may be closer to the Mets price range. The Giants, Mariners, Angels, Blue Jays and Red Sox have all been mentioned as potential suitors at some point but now it feels like Alonso is likely to stay in Queens.
Pete Alonso staying with Mets makes most sense
Obviously a free agent who has 226 homers and 586 RBIs in six seasons would draw attention to a lot of different teams. However, as odd as it sounds, those interested teams may not have a place for him on their roster.
Even though Alonso may not be looking for that $200 million+ contract we initially thought, the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners do not appear to be willing to spend money. Alonso would be great a fit on these teams' roster but not quite on their payroll.
The Los Angeles Angels have made some decent moves this offseason but there is too big of a gap between what Alonso is willing to settle for and what the Angels are willing to offer. Toronto and Boston are two other teams that have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Alonso but both of these teams have their first basemen with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Triston Casas.
As notorious as the Mets have been in years past for dishing out massive contracts that didn't pan out, making unfavorable trades or collapsing at season's end, New York's front office should be applauded for how they have handled Alonso's free agency.