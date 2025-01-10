Pete Alonso offers Mets a 3-year deal that they'd be foolish to deny
By James Nolan
A recent report from SNY’s Jim Duquette has suggested Pete Alonso is looking for a three-year deal with opt-outs, but that offer is only on the table for the New York Mets. After Steve Cohen inked the largest contract in professional sports history with Juan Soto, his fans wanted one more move. Alonso is on every fan's wish list, as the return of the Polar Bear would give New York one of the best lineups in the National League.
Mets and Alonso need each other, at least for 2025
The four-time All-Star’s agent, Scott Boras, has been doing his best to get his client locked up long-term. However, the team Alonso clearly wants to sign with isn’t budging. His market is minimal after a down season with career lows in home runs, OPS, and RBIs. David Stearns and Steve Cohen had a three-year deal on the table a few weeks ago, but the two-time HR Derby champion turned it down. With fewer teams needing first basemen, Alonso is running out of desirable destinations. Returning to the Mets with opt-outs makes perfect sense for him, as he could become an all-time great in Queens and hit free agency again.
Not only would he be a force in the middle of the lineup for the Mets, but he’d also be able to write himself in the history books with the team. Darryl Strawberry had 252 home runs during his tenure in Queens, and Alonso sits 26 home runs away from breaking that record.
Even though Alonso had a subpar 2024 season, he still is one of the more prominent power hitters in MLB. Outside of the shortened 2020 season, the career Met recorded at least 40 home runs and 115 RBIs in three out of five seasons. He’s also one of the most durable players in the league, as he never missed more than 10 games in a single season. Alonso also saved himself with a red-hot postseason, as he hit .273 and posted a .999 OPS.
After bringing in Soto, the Mets are in a position to win a World Series. Pairing the slugging right-fielder up with Francisco Lindor and a young budding star in Mark Vientos, New York’s an intriguing dark horse. Without Alonso, they’d have to shift Vientos over to first and bank on Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio to produce at a high level. If they want to make another deep postseason run, it becomes more likely with Alonso in the middle of the order.