Pete Carroll could orchestrate Seahawks reunion with Raiders offense
By Lior Lampert
Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks ties run undeniably deep. He spent 14 seasons as the team's head coach, making two Super Bowl appearances, winning one title and coming inches away from another. His connection to the franchise is ever-lasting, and it reportedly could help him make a splash in his first offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.
After sitting out the 2024 NFL campaign following his dismissal from Seattle, Carroll is back. Only now, he's running the show in Las Vegas. He and the Raiders have work to do to compete in the AFC West, which sent three teams to this year's playoffs. Fortunately, the future Hall of Famer's established relationships with members of the Seahawks could help recruit offensive talent to his new squad.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ($) notes that "Seattle wants to run the ball more efficiently under new [offensive] Klint Kubiak." However, the Seahawks' less-than-ideal cap situation will make it challenging to address their offensive line accordingly. Subsequently, Carroll's Raiders might be able to use that to add some much-needed wide receiver talent in the form of DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett.
Seattle is $31.3 million over the cap, per Fowler. Because of this, they will need to shed some salary, especially with "signs [pointing] to" the Seahawks retaining veteran quarterback Geno Smith. With that in mind, Metcalf or Lockett's ties to Carroll makes Las Vegas a prospective suitor should either/both become available.
"Does new Raiders coach Pete Carroll want to reunite with Metcalf or fellow wideout Tyler Lockett?" Fowler ponders.
The Seahawks had one of the worst protection units in football this past season, specifically in run-blocking situations. Seattle finished 28th in rushing yards per game (95.7) and 19th in yards per carry (4.2). In other words, changes must be made if they legitimately want to boast a more effective ground game with Kubiak as the play-caller.
With a glaring need for pass-catching help, Metcalf and Lockett would be welcomed in Las Vegas, particularly the former. The latter is in the back nine of his successful career and would be more of an ancillary piece. Still, they're intriguing options for Carroll if the Seahawks explore moving them.