Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson reunion seems obvious to everyone but the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have their GM. The Las Vegas Raiders have their head coach. Next up for Tom Brady and this new regime is finding a quarterback.
The Gardner Minshew era was always ill-fated. Aidan O'Connell should stick around as the backup, but he's not starting material. The Raiders are on an accelerated competitive timeline with Pete Carroll, who will become the oldest head coach in NFL history at 74 years old this season. There ain't much time to toil in a rebuild and fidget with the roster. Las Vegas needs to build a contender, stat.
Everyone has been speculating about a reunion between Carroll and former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. It's so... obvious? Like, of course, this should happen, right? Russ outperformed expectations in Pittsburgh last season, but a rough end to the campaign — which we can pretty comfortably pin on Arthur Smith — seems to have sealed his fate with the Steelers. Carroll and Russ won a Super Bowl together in Seattle. Another run at glory feels right. There's a storybook quality to it. Plus, Wilson shouldn't cost much, which keeps Las Vegas' options open moving forward.
Just because it feels right, however, that doesn't mean Carroll and the Raiders will actually pursue it. Some suspect that Las Vegas can poach top prospect Shedeur Sanders with the No. 6 pick. Others believe Sam Darnold is their free agent of choice, as Vic Tafur of The Athletic ($) lays out.
It sure sounds like a Pete Caroll-Russell Wilson reunion with the Raiders is out of the question
"New coach Pete Carroll tried to downplay the need for a quarterback at his opening news conference, saying that the Raiders want to build the team around the position," Tafur writes. "But the Raiders still need a plan at quarterback, whether it’s drafting one at No. 6 to pair with a veteran, or opening their big wallet for likely top free agent Sam Darnold."
Tom Brady is expected to play a role in Las Vegas' QB selection process. It's smart to get a long-term building block like Sanders if he's available, but the Raiders cannot afford to reach on a second-round prospect with the sixth overall pick. If Sanders and Cam Ward are off the board, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe aren't worth the gamble.
Darnold is certainly the "best" quarterback available in free agency, but it's hard to know how much faith the former No. 3 pick deserves. Darnold was trending toward career backup status before a revelatory campaign in Minnesota. Is Darnold just a Pro Bowl quarterback now, or was he the product of the Vikings' absolute perfect setup? It's a fair question. Kevin O'Connell pulled all the right strings to keep Darnold's worst instincts in check while maximizing his incredible arm talent. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison aren't going to follow him to Las Vegas.
There is significant risk in tying up a bunch of long-term money in Darnold, who was quite unsuccessful in prior starting gigs. Wilson, while not the sexiest available option, is a perfectly sensible bridge quarterback until the Raiders can get a decent young quarterback in the building. Future drafts will have much more talent at the position. Patience is limited with Carroll at the helm, but Las Vegas still needs to exercise the appropriate caution when charting the future of this team.
Tafur, for what it's worth, does not expect Russ in the Raiders QB room next season.
"Many will point to Russell Wilson due to his ties to his former Seahawks coach, though we’re not sure Carroll will go that route."
It sounds an awful lot like it's Sanders, Darnold, or bust for this Raiders front office. Darnold carries plenty of upside, but the downside is equally prominent. Ask Sheduer Sanders, and he doesn't think a fall to No. 6 on draft night is even remotely possible. Las Vegas should strongly consider circling back to the Russ hypothetical before the offseason picks up steam.