Pete Crow-Armstrong’s big game reminds Mets what they gave up

Pete Crow-Armstrong is by no means perfect. In the first two games of his revenge series against the Mets, PCA had just two hits and one RBI. In fact, even the final matchup of this three-game set wasn't ideal, as Crow-Armstrong had just one hit in his first three at-bats. However, that one hit was a stark reminder of what could've been for New York, as he hit a home run into the right field bleachers at Citi Field.

Crow-Armstrong used to be a Mets prospect, and was traded to the Chicago Cubs as the centerpiece of the Javy Baez trade during the 2021 season. Since then, Crow-Armstrong has developed into one of the most complete players in the National League. PCA's glove was never in question – just ask Craig Counsell, who made a point of telling the young Cub to improve at the plate during spring training – but this season has been everything Chicago could ask for and then some.

Pete Crow-Armstrong makes Mets regret trading him in a big way

With his home run on Sunday, Crow-Armstrong now has an even 10 on the season. He's hitting leadoff for the Cubs, something PCA listed as a goal of his this spring. As Counsell, said at the time, "best offensive players hit the most." Well, it's tough to argue with Crow-Armstrong's results, and Counsell has given in to his young star's demand.

As for the Mets, they still have plenty to be thankful for. New York is expected to compete for the National League crown this season. However, one can't help but wonder how much better the Mets outfield would be with PCA roaming in center, or elsewhere. Baez is no longer with the team, having signed with the Detroit Tigers in the 2021 offseason. Javy struggled in Detroit but has enjoyed a surprising bounce-back season in 2025.

The Mets don't need Crow-Armstrong to win a World Series. Steve Cohen has made sure of that, assembling one of the best rosters top to bottom in the National League with help from David Stearns. However, PCA is an affordable asset, as he hasn't even entered his arbitration years, making that 2021 trade awfully favorable towards the Cubs.

The Mets, meanwhile, have engaged in trade talks with the White Sox for Luis Robert Jr. It's not a great look.