Pete Crow-Armstrong shows Cubs fans how electric he can be with wild little league home run

Between acquiring star outfielder Kyle Tucker and handing the third-base job to top prospect Matt Shaw, the Chicago Cubs have given fans plenty to watch for during spring training. But few are more exciting than young outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong: The main return from the New York Mets for Javier Baez, PCA hit the ground running as Chicago's starting center fielder last year, becoming an electrifying watch both on the bases and in the field. His defense and athleticism are top of the scale; if he can just figure things out a bit at the plate (.670 OPS in 123 games in 2024), the sky is the limit.

Which makes the feat he pulled off during the Cubs' spring training game on Tuesday so exciting. Crow-Armstrong has been putting on a show thus far in the Cactus League, with a .471 batting average and a 1.268 OPS. And his first home run of the spring shows just how unique a player he can be when he's rolling.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong gives fans a glimpse of potential 2025 breakout

Crow laced a single the other way off of San Diego Padres righty Matt Waldron, then attempted to take second base after an attempted throw home. From there, it was pure chaos.

This homer for Crow-Armstrong was of the Little League variety, and one you rarely see at the Major League level. Crow-Armstrong showed off some great base running and awareness to get up quickly after sliding into second base and taking advantage of that errant throw that got past the second baseman.

It's also a good sign physically, as Crow-Armstrong was scratched from the lineup on Monday with a tight right hamstring. Seeing him galloping around the bases like he did just a day later is certainly a good sign for the Cubs; his hammy must have been feeling much better as he looked like he was gliding around the bases with ease. Seems it was the right decision to sit him the day before and rest that right leg.

“It was a collaboration to get me to make a mature decision on where we’re at in the year, not pushing anything,” Crow-Armstrong said. “And it was completely precautionary and nothing too noteworthy.”

If Crow-Armstrong can consolidate some of these gains at the plate, he's already shown just how much havoc he can wreak for opposing teams.