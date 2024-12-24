Peter Laviolette's decision to scratch Chris Kreider provides zero spark for anemic Rangers
By Marci Rubin
The New York Rangers are desperately searching for a spark. They’ve plummeted in the Metropolitan Division standings. At the holiday break, they’re now tied for last in the division in points with the New York Islanders, and they’re seventh of eight by points percentage. This is a far cry from the team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last spring. Head coach Peter Laviolette is trying anything he can to get his struggling team going again.
On Monday, the Rangers faced off against their Hudson River rivals, the New Jersey Devils. Laviolette decided to healthy scratch Chris Kreider from the game. The longest-tenured Ranger has just one point in his past eight games, a goal on December 20. He only has one assist this season. Jonny Brodzinski drew into the lineup in Kreider’s place.
Scratching Chris Kreider did nothing to help the struggling Rangers turn their play around
When asked after the game about his decision to scratch Kreider, Laviolette responded, “At the end of the day, we're not playing a brand that we need to play in order to be successful. He's a guy that we count on to help deliver that." He noted that those conversations are tough. Kreider is not giving the team enough.
The decision to healthy scratch the veteran sent a message. In dire times, the Rangers are willing to scratch someone who means a lot to the franchise if he's not producing. Kreider is far from the Rangers’ only problem, but he has failed to live up to what the team needs him to be.
Laviolette was hoping this move would provide a spark for the Rangers, but it did just the opposite. They were shut out by the Devils in a 5-0 loss. The Rangers managed just 12 shots on goal.
The Devils had a lot of fun in the game against their rivals. During the third period, they trolled the Rangers by playing a video on the Jumbotron showing Rangers fans reacting to the Devils drafting Jack Hughes over Kaapo Kakko in 2019. At a draft watch party at Madison Square Garden, Rangers fans cheered for the Devils’ choice, knowing it meant they’d get Kakko. This is especially sweet for Devils fans now that Hughes has become a superstar and Kakko was recently traded to Seattle.
Given the embarrassing loss in New Jersey, it’s evident that Kreider was not the problem. The team’s problems run far deeper. After all, they traded away their captain just a few weeks ago. Could Kreider be next on the chopping block?
Laviolette and the Rangers will continue to search for something after the holiday break. It doesn’t seem like they’ll be able to find it any time soon.