PGA Championship picks 2025: Expert picks, predictions and analysis for Quail Hollow

Almost from the moment that Rory McIlroy got both arms slipped into the Green Jacket, the PGA Championship started to come to mind. With the year's second golf major championship being played at Quail Hollow, a place where the now-Masters champion has dominated, it felt like we could see him go on a torrid major run. Now, we'll find out as the best field in golf descends upon Charlotte, NC for the 2025 PGA Championship.

Of course, no one is going to let McIlroy run away and hide. Bryson DeChambeau has been consistently in the major mix, Xander Schauffele is the reigning PGA Championship winner trending up and with great history at Quail Hollow, you can never rule out Scottie Scheffler, especially off a dominant win, and the list goes on.

So what does that mean for us? Our PGA Championship picks are going to be spraying the board, but lets try and have another highly profitable major week with our best best, predictions and more for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Golf betting record in 2025: 16-62-0, +36.935 Units (+1.0 Units at Truist) | One and Done Total for 2025: $10,705,651 (Corey Conners at Truist, $440,00)

PGA Championship picks: Outright winners for Quail Hollow in 2025

Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Championship, 2 Units (+500)

Let's go back-to-back with McIlroy. And why not? With three wins this season, including The Masters and THE PLAYERS, McIlroy hasn't finished worse than T17 in the calendar year. He's also won four times at Quail Hollow to go along with five other Top 10 finishes. He's been dominant at a place that simply suits his game. While he was only T22 here when the PGA Championship last came to this venue, he's still playing the best golf of his career. He should be able to contend and, with the monkey off his back, I fully believe he can win again.

Bryson DeChambeau to win the PGA Championship, 1 Unit (+950, DraftKings)

One of the reasons Rory has dominated at Quail Hollow is that driving distance and distance overall is such an advantage at this course. If that's the case, though, you have to put Bryson DeChambeau on the card. He's coming off a win at LIV Korea and was T2 in the previous tournament. Let's also not forget that he was runner-up to Xander last year at the PGA. It's a great fit and the form is there enough to believe that he's going to contend once again.

Min Woo Lee to win the PGA Championship, 0.5 Units (+9000, FanDuel)

From two of the favorites to a dark horse, this is a complete flier. Min Woo Lee is always a bit of a wildcard, largely because that's how he plays. While I'm not sure his approach play is trustworthy yet, his prodigious driving should play to his advantage at Quail Hollow. Combine that with his touch around the greens and I think he could absolutely make more of a run this week than anyone expects, potentially hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

PGA Championship picks for Top 5 Top 10, Top 20, One and Done

Xander Schauffele to finish Top 5 at the PGA Championship (+400)

You'd probably be surprised to learn that Xander Schauffele's last four starts have all resulted in T18 finishes or better. He's been quietly getting back into form and, even as the defending champ at the PGA Championship, the X-Man also has plenty of good course history at Quail Hollow, including back-to-back runner-up finishes in his last two starts here. It feels like he's flying way too much under the radar coming into this tournament.

Tommy Fleetwood to finish Top 10 at the PGA Championship (+275)

Tommy Fleetwood is another guy with a sneaky great course history at Quail Hollow who also comes in showing nice form. In his last three starts, the Englishman has gone T14, T5 and T13. Not too shabby! he's playing as solid as they come, ranking Top 20 in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and SG: Around-the-Green over the last 36 rounds in this field. It's a fool's errand to bet on Fleetwood to win at this point, but finding himself near the top of the leaderboard is no strange thing.

Patrick Reed to finish Top 20 at the PGA Championship (+225)

Since his solo third finish at The Masters, Patrick Reed has continued to show good form with a T17 in Mexico City and T4 in Korea on LIV. But he's also yet another player who quietly has been great at Quail Hollow. He was T2 at the 2017 PGA Championship and has registered two Top 10s in three starts since. We won't get that aggressive but never count out Reed at a course where he simply plays extremely well historically. He's always likely to do it again.

One and Done pick for the PGA Championship: Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the favorites for the PGA Championship for a reason. While I would still take Rory over him, we've already used McIlroy in his win at The Masters. DeChambeau is my next best option, so we're riding with the Big Golfer this week.

PGA Championship picks and more best bets for Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau Dual Forecast, 0.3 Units (+3000, DraftKings)

Speaking of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, I'm willing to go all in on these guys to some degree. The odds aren't all that enticing but between form and fit, these two stand out above the rest of the pack. So getting them into a dual forecast (meaning finishing 1-2 in any order) feels like yet another way to get some exposure to the two guys in this field I have full confidence in.

Make the Cut parlay, 1.2 Units (+231, DraftKings)

Xander Schauffle (-550)

Justin Thomas (-525)

Tommy Fleetwood (-360)

Patrick Cantlay (-340)

Patrick Reed (-235)

What could go wrong here? Look, make the cut parlays are always more fun than they are a full-blown investment. At the same time, I love this quintet. Schauffele, Fleetwood and Reed are guys we've already covered while Justin Thomas continues to be in the mix and won the PGA the last time it was here. As for Patrick Cantlay, he's quietly trending and, while I have no faith in him winning a major, he's going to see the weekend.