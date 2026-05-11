PGA Championship picks 2026: Expert predictions and analysis for Aronimink

The 2026 PGA Championship represents a fantastic test for expert picks and predictions simply because we're heading to Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia for the second major championship on the golf calendar. While consistently viewed as one of the best courses in the United States, its history in majors is just the 1962 PGA Championship, 2003 Senior PGA Championship, and 2020 Women's PGA Championship, in addition to three PGA Tour events.

With that, though, we have to look at what we do know about Aronimink. What we know is that we have a long-ish Par-70 golf course that will demand good driving and ball-striking, as well as the ability to navigate the trademark tricky green complexes of a Donald Ross design. And not shockingly, that leads us to the cream of the crop and the top of the odds board for many of our 2026 PGA Championship picks and predictions this week.

PGA Championship picks: Outright winner predictions

Xander Schauffele | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Xander Schauffele +2000 (DraftKings)

For the better part of this year, it's felt like Xander Schauffele has just been lying in the weeds. And I'll be the first to admit that his T60 performance this past week at Quail Hollow didn't do much to make many people think that he'd turned a corner heading into the PGA Championship.

Yet, the X-Man had finished T12 or better in six of his previous seven starts, including a T9 at the Masters. More importantly, Schauffele's record in major championships has been stellar overall over the past few years. In his last 13 starts in majors, he has two wins and seven additional Top 10 finishes. If you zoom in even closer, it's two wins and five additional Top 10s over his last nine major championship starts.

When you're talking about a complete game, that's what Schauffele exemplifies at his best. This should be a week for him to bounce back from a non-competitive week in Charlotte and vie for his second Wanamaker Trophy.

Ludvig Åberg +2000 (FanDuel)

Ludvig Åberg is starting to make me feel like I'm taking crazy pills. To put it in the simplest terms, there's just no way that a guy who is playing this well this year hasn't ended up hoisting a trophy. And I'm going to keep standing by that until either he gets the victory (and I might not stop then) or until the wheels fall off.

For context, Åberg has made six starts since the calendar flipped to March. Tying for 21st at Augusta is the worst finish over that span and he's reeled off four Top 5s and five Top 10s in the other five starts along that span. He's also gained at least 6.25 strokes tee-to-green in all but one of those starts, has gained with the putter in four of the six events, and has simply just been one of the best ball-strikers in the world.

Though putting seems to come and go with Åberg in his young career, this all-around test should suit him quite well, and we could very well see the young Swede finally get the first major championship victory of his career.

PGA Championship picks for Top 5 Top 10, Top 20, One and Done

Matt Fitzpatrick | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Matt Fitzpatrick to finish Top 5 incl. ties +450 (BetMGM)

You're going to need to look at the body of work for Matt Fitzpatrick rather than his poor finish at Truist last week. Yes, losing more than 4.0 strokes off the tee and on the greens isn't exactly what you want when heading to play Aronimink this week. However, this is still a guy who's sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds and who has the short game working in a big way. Oh yeah, he also won at the RBC Heritage and at the Zurich (with his brother) in his previous two starts.

With all of his ability that he's put on display this week, it feels like a perfect opportunity to be in attack mode at this specific course. I'm not sure I'm going to have any stock in him to win this week, but I could absolutely see him reeling off a Top 5 finish.

Cameron Young to finish Top 10 incl. ties +130 (FanDuel)

The one worry for me when it came to Cameron Young was that his hot putting (he gained more than 7.0 strokes on the greens as he ran away at Doral) would die out. Well, that happened at Truist this past week and his still finished T10.

Young's ball-striking has been otherworldly this season and elevated him into the conversation as one of the three best players in the world right now. He's gained 5.7 strokes or more tee-to-green in his last seven starts dating back to the Genesis. He's going to be a popular pick to win this week, but plus odds for only a Top 10 makes more sense to me.

Patrick Reed | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Patrick Reed to finish Top 20 incl. ties +250 (BetMGM)

Patrick Reed hasn't been in action since the Masters, which doesn't give us too much data. But we should still remember what he did there with a T12 finish, and what he'd done before that. Reed had two wins, a runner-up and another Top 10 on the DP World Tour since his departure for LIV Golf.

Despite the long layoff, the fact that this is a course that isn't overly long and could put a premium on short game play makes me look even harder at what Reed could accomplish this week. The tee-to-green play might not necessarily be good enough for him to contend to win at Aronimink, but I do believe that he's going to be a presence to make note of throughout the week, and there's a lot of value on Reed at this number.

One and Done selection for the PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele

Between his major championship record, the potential fit at Aronimink, and where I'm putting my stock, I have to go with Schauffele for the One and Done pick this week. At the end of the day, I think you can feel confident in his ability to still show up well and put forth a good performance.

But, for those of you who are looking elsewhere, we have a couple of other options that you could utilize this week in OAD. And if that's not enough, I'd feel good with any of the players mentioned in my picks this week in that spot as well.

Other OAD picks to consider: Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed

Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.