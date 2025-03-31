PGA Tour money list and FedEx Cup standings after Texas Children's Houston Open

All eyes have already turned to Masters week, but some of the biggest names in golf still had one more tune-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park. Not only did this represent the last chance for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and other stars to work out the kinks ahead of the ultimate test at Augusta National, but it's also another chance to solidify spots in the FedEx Cup rankings — not to mention quite the payday.

Min Woo Lee entered the final round in Houston holding a three-shot lead, and despite serious charges from Scheffler (-7 on Sunday) and Gary Woodland (-8), he was able to keep calm down the stretch and hang on by a stroke for his first win on the PGA Tour. It won't determine the winner of the FedEx Cup by any means, or secure much positioning when compared to the top players in the world. But as is the case every year, each point matters, and it also rocketed him up the 2025 money list.

PGA Tour Money List 2025: Where does Min Woo Lee rank?

Lee pocketed a cool $1.71 million for his efforts, vaulting him up near the top 10 in this year's PGA Tour money list. It felt like a coming-out party for the 26-year-old, long one of the biggest hitters and most engaging personalities on tour, and he currently sits 16th in earnings in 2025. Rory McIlroy is still lapping the competition on the heels of his PLAYERS win:

Player 2025 Earnings Rory McIlroy $9.057 million Russell Henley $5.64 million Collin Morikawa $5.55 million Ludvig Åberg $4.95 million J.J. Spaun $4.58 million Hideki Matsuyama $4.46 million Sepp Straka $4.19 million Shane Lowry $3.61 million Corey Connors $3.45 million Scottie Scheffler $3.43 million 16 - Min Woo Lee $2.65 million

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs standings after Texas Children's Houston Open

As a refresher, the FedEx Cup is a season-long competition that concludes with the FedEx Cup Playoffs, three events at the end of the year that determine the FedExCup champion. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to compete, with the top 50 becoming fully exempt for the following season.

With his win Sunday, Lee leapt 44 spots in the standings, all the way up to 16.

Below are the FedEx Cup Standings as of this writing: