Philadelphia 76ers are proving once again why they aren't serious about winning
The Philadelphia 76ers opted to rest both Paul George and Joel Embiid in Wednesday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the league’s only undefeated team. Both players were listed with left knee injury management, stemming from issues sustained before the regular season.
This decision follows a lackluster 109-99 loss to the New York Knicks, marking Embiid's return after missing the season’s early weeks. Embiid struggled mightily, managing just 13 points on 2-11 shooting, including 1-5 from three, in 26 minutes. True to form, he was perfect from the free-throw line, going 8-8. Despite playing under a minutes restriction enforced by head coach Nick Nurse, Embiid appeared visibly fatigued, even requesting a substitution just five minutes into the first quarter.
The Cavaliers remained undefeated while Philadelphia dropped to 2-9 with a 114-106 defeat on Wednesday night.
76ers resting stars on back-to-backs has consequences
The 76ers are off to a rough start, leaving fans frustrated and desperate for solutions. Tyrese Maxey had been a bright spot, delivering All-Star-level performances with averages of 27.6 points and 1.6 steals per game, but he’s now sidelined with a right hamstring injury. His absence paved the way for Paul George’s return, though George has yet to hit his usual stride, contributing 17.2 points per game across five appearances.
With their stars rotating in and out of the lineup, the 76ers aren’t currently positioned as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. Embiid’s season debut was delayed further by a three-game suspension following an altercation with a reporter, disrupting any rhythm he hoped to establish. While Embiid previously declared he had “no plans of playing in back-to-back games,” his recent comments suggest he might be rethinking that stance.
“I want to [play tomorrow]—that’s up to those guys,” Embiid said when asked about playing Wednesday. “I know I said I will never play back-to-backs, but I’m a troll. I’m sure at some point I’ll play [back-to-backs]. I feel good right now. We’ll see, but it’s up to them.”
Despite Embiid’s lighthearted tone, his willingness—or reluctance—to embrace a heavier workload could be crucial. The 76ers still face 14 more back-to-back games this season, and whether their trio of stars can change the narrative remains a pressing concern.