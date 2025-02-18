Philadelphia Eagles biggest Super Bowl champion loss may not be a player after all
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their opponents en route to a triumphant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Now, the Eagles will attempt to accomplish something they’ve never done in franchise history: win their division after making a Super Bowl appearance. After their appearance in Super Bowl XV, the Eagles finished second in their division with a 10-6 record. Following their loss in Super Bowl XXXIX, the Eagles bottomed out with a 6-10 record. Philadelphia won just nine games after their Super Bowl LII championship, and finished second in their division after a loss in Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles have several impending free agents who played a significant role in their Super Bowl victory, including linebacker Zack Baun and defensive tackle Milton Williams. Yet, it may be the team’s coaching staff that suffers the most significant turnover.
The New Orleans Saints hired Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their head coach. Now, Moore may be pilfering some of the top assistant coaches from Philadelphia’s staff.
Saints, Kellen Moore interviewed key Eagles assistant coaches
The Saints interviewed Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for the offensive coordinator vacancy, per NFL Network.
Nussmeier will likely follow Moore, who he’s coached with for several years. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers while Moore was the offensive coordinator for those teams. Parker joined the staff out of loyalty for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He previously served as the defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos while Fangio was their defensive coordinator.
New Orleans also interviewed Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Jemal Singleton for their offensive coordinator job on Monday. One Eagles official recently described Singleton as “a big part of what we do on offense and a rising star going forward,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Singleton played a pivotal role in helping Eagles running back Saquon Barkley during his historic season. Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards, and he set an NFL record with 2,504 rushing yards through the playoffs. The All-Pro running back raved about Singleton before the Super Bowl, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. Singleton also coached former running backs Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift to their first Pro Bowl seasons in the past two years.
While Singleton is getting an interview for the Saints' offensive coordinator gig, it feels like the Nussmeier is the favorite.
Super Bowl champions are expected to lose their players in the salary cap and free agency era, but teams that manage to sustain continuity on the coaching staff tend to sustain consistency. The NFC East has not had a repeat division winner since the Eagles last accomplished the feat in 2004. If they want to stave off the rising Washington Commanders and pesky Cowboys, they’ll have to retain as much of their staff as possible.