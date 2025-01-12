Who would the Philadelphia Eagles play next? Playoff bracket and matchup scenarios
The Philadelphia Eagles had a lot of doubters to keep quieting coming into the NFL Playoffs. Despite earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the postseason, there remain questions about Nick Sirianni, about if this team actually likes one another, and so on that all stem from their brutal stumble into the playoffs a year ago that led to a prompt exit.
So as they went into the Wild Card Round date with the Green Bay Packers, the questions about the Eagles were fresh in everyone's minds. At the same time, though, it did seem as if the Eagles were in the perfect spot to keep this season rolling in a positive direction with viable Super Bowl dreams.
And though you never want to get ahead of yourself in the NFL Playoffs, it would be hard for Eagles fans to not think about what could be next. So who would Philadelphia, who will play a home game in the Divisional Round no matter what, face next in the playoffs? Let's take a look at how the table is set.
Who will the Philadelphia Eagles play next in the Divisional Round playoffs?
The Eagles playoff matchup depends on the way the other two Wild Card Round matchups in the NFC play out. As of right now, we only know that Philadelphia will not face the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions or the No. 6 seed, the Washington Commanders, should they beat the No. 3 seed in the Wild Card. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings as the possible opponents for the Eagles in the Divisional Round.
With the NFL reseeding after the Wild Card Round, the Eagles will play the highest remaining seed in the NFC while the Lions will host the lowest remaining seed. So, for instance, if the higher seeds advance with the Rams and Bucs winning, the Eagles would then host the Buccaneers in Philadelphia. If the Commanders upset the Bucs, though, Philly would face the winner of the Rams-Vikings matchup.
Eagles vs. NFC opponents: How has Jalen Hurts fared vs. potential Divisional matchups
So looking at the potential opponents for the Eagles, let's also take a look at how Jalen Hurts has fared in his career against any of these teams, both in the regular season and playoffs.
Potential Eagles Opponent + Record
Jalen Hurts Yards per Game
Jalen Hurts TD Passes
Jalen Hurts INTs
3 Buccaneers (1-4)
211.6
5
5
4 Rams (2-0)
241
2
1
5 Vikings (2-0)
263
2
2
Based on what Hurts has done as a starter, it feels quite safe to say that he and the Eagles would rather see the Rams and Vikings, putting them in a position to root for the rival Commanders in the Wild Card Round. The Buccaneers have been the boogeyman for Hurts and the Eagles with just one win in five tries.
Furthermore, Tampa Bay has a bit of mental warfare already on their side after toppling Philadelphia handily in last year's playoffs as the wheels completely fell off for the Eagles. So needless to say, fans are probably hoping that Hurts doesn't see Tampa on the other sideline in the Divisional Round.