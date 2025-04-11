Phillies-Braves restart time: Rain delay updates, forecast for April 10 game at Truist

The Apr. 10 game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies made it through six innings before Mother Nature stepped in.

At 8:46 p.m. ET, the Braves announced on social media that the tarp was going on the field for a rain delay.

"We will provide updates as soon as they are available," said the Braves X account.

The tricky part is figuring out how long those updates will take to come.

The Braves and Phillies were tied 1-1 going into the top of the 7th inning. Somehow, someway, this game is going to need to be resolved.

Rain delay updates: When will the Phillies-Braves game restart?

This article will be updated as more rain delay information emerges. When we know, you'll know.

The Braves gave an update that didn't exactly contain an update.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic was not optimistic about the chances of the rain delay being a quick one.

This, from Dave Skutnik, would explain why:

The Braves opened the scoring with a Matt Olson RBI as he continues his electric return. The Phillies answered in the third via Kyle Schwarber's 429-foot home run.

Both starting pitchers put in strong performances. Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo went six innings giving up just six hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out six. Braves righty Spencer Schwellenbach matched Luzardo stride for stride. He went six innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. He walked two and K'd five.

Given the timing of the rain delay, Luzardo and Schwellenbach are almost certainly done for the night.

Thursday night's game is for the series victory. The Braves won the first game 7-5 after a late inning comeback. Philadelphia led 5-3 going into the six inning before Michael Harris II's sac fly tied the game. Austin Riley broke the deadlock with a double in the seventh while Orlando Arcia scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

The Phillies got revenge on Wednesday night with a 2-3 win on Trea Turner's walk-off home run.