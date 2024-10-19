Phillies connected to All-Star free agent that could spell trouble for Alec Bohm
The Philadelphia Phillies were the MLB's best team at the All-Star break. In the months afterward, however, Philadelphia's grip on the National League began to loosen. The talent was evident all along — eight All-Stars, including five pitchers, was an impressive acknowledge of the Phillies' firepower — but there's a difference between having talent and maximizing talent.
Too often down the stretch, Phillies' most prolific bats went ice-cold. In the postseason, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, and Orion Kerkering — three of the NL's top relievers during the regular season — couldn't string together outs. It was a sudden and unforeseen slump from three dominant arms, and it spelled the end of Philadelphia's storybook campaign.
An NLDS loss to the Mets of all teams was not what fans had on their bingo cards going into the season. It was not a particularly close series either, which forced a reckoning in the fanbase. Both Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson will be back next season, as they should be, but the clock is officially ticking on this Phillies core. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber ain't getting younger. Neither is Zack Wheeler, whose career-best postseason start was wasted by Philadelphia's suddenly incompetent bullpen.
It would not be shocking or unwarranted if the Phillies took drastic action this winter. While the Juan Soto dream is already half-dead, Dombrowski tends to pull out big-ticket additions when the pressure is on. One proposed target from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly might break the internet.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Alex Bregman listed as potential Phillies target to replace Alec Bohm at third base
Alex Bregman to the Phillies. It's a pairing not many have dared to dream of. There is obvious bad blood stemming from a certain World Series matchup with the Houston Astros, but Bregman is an undeniably talented player. He's also dependable in October, which is what the Phillies need more of these days.
Bregman is expected to command north of $150 million, though, which leaves no doubt that he would take over as the Phillies' everyday third baseman upon his arrival. That complicates the future of Alec Bohm, a 2024 All-Star whose swing fell apart late in the season. Bohm has serious talent, but his inconsistency has become a source of great frustration for the fanbase and the coaching staff. Rob Thomson went as far as to bench Bohm in Game 2 of the Mets series.
The Phillies could move Bohm to first base, but that has been Bryce Harper's position for a year and a half now. Moving Harper back to the outfield is a far-fetched idea, especially as he ages. So, in short, signing Bregman would mean trading Bohm. I'll let Tim Kelly explain:
"However, if the Phillies moved Bohm for another area of need, they would have a hole at third base," writes Kelly. "Managing partner John Middleton and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have made quite a few deals with Boras previously, and an aggressive move can't be ruled out after a disappointing postseason exit."
The Scott Boras connection is strong for Philadelphia, and the Phillies continue to spend as aggressively as any non-Dodgers team in baseball. But, trading Bohm does feel like a mild overreaction. He was tremendous for two-thirds of the season and has two years of arbitration eligibility left on his deal. Bucking him for the older, more expensive Bregman could be shortsighted.
That said, Kelly's not saying Bregman replaces Bohm in a vacuum. He's suggesting that Philadelphia could trade Bohm for help elsewhere, perhaps in the outfield. If the Phillies can flip Bohm into a high-leverage outfielder and reinforce third base with a proven postseason performer, such as Bregman, then Philadelphia might be on to something.
Odds are this won't happen, but we can never say never with the Phils. Bohm's reputation soured in October and Bregman has earned the respect and consideration of most contenders with money to spend.