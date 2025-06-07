Otto Kemp, the No. 25-ranked prospect in the Phillies organization, will likely make his major league debut in the coming days after having his contract selected by the Phillies from Triple-A.

However, the only reason Kemp was promoted is because Bryce Harper is headed to the 10-day IL (retro to June 6, so more like the nine day IL) with right wrist inflammation, according to the Phillies social media page. Harper played on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, but has gone 0 for his last 8 with five strikeouts, and pretty clearly wasn't 100 percent healthy.

Phillies fans have won (seeing a fun prospect get his chance) but at what cost? (Watching Harper go to the IL.) This is about as bittersweet as it gets. Hopefully Harper's stint on the IL is as short as possible.

Phillies fans will get to watch a promising prospect in Otto Kemp

Kemp, who plays first, second and third base, has done his time in the minor leagues. The 25 year-old has played in the Phillies organization for years, spending time at rookie ball, Single-A, high-A, Double-A, Triple-A and now gets his call to the majors.

In 57 games at Triple-A this year, Kemp is OPSing over 1.000, with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a batting average of .317. He has the power and speed combination that MLB teams crave, and could pretty quickly become a fan favorite at Citizens Bank Park. He also kind of looks like a guy who would own a deli in South Philly, so he's already a perfect fit for this team.