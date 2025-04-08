Phillies fans have their new Taijuan Walker before the original even leaves the rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a 7-2 start in 2025 and are sitting at the top of the National League East standings. Although we know no team will ever go 162-0 in throughout the regular season, Phillies fans expect near perfection.

Passionate Philly fans have no issue expressing their frustration with players who are underperforming in their eyes. Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was the victim of hatred from his own fan base last season after going 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA. In 2025, it is a first-year Phillies reliever that is having a similar experience.

Phillies reliever Jordan Romano is not popular with his new fan base

After spending the first six years of his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays and making two All-Star Game appearances, right-handed reliever Jordan Romano joined the Phillies on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million this offseason.

Romano was supposed to be an arm that could be trusted in high-leverage situations and really strengthen the Philadelphia bullpen. That has been far from the case across the five appearances he has made this season.

In just four total innings pitched, Romano has allowed seven earned runs on six hits and walked six. Romano currently has a 15.75 ERA, and fans are making sure he knows that more is expected of him. The righty is getting blasted on social media by Phillies fans and loud “boos” tend to ring throughout Citizens Bank Park when he is either entering or exiting a game at this point.

Jordan Romano getting booed as he leaves the field. His struggles continue. Tough start for him in Philly. pic.twitter.com/AqPfcv0gFL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 6, 2025

This is a tough situation to be in for a player who just joined an organization. The Phillies are also in a tough spot because it would seem delusional to give up on a player you paid $8.5 million for after just five outings. It will be interesting to see how things shake out for Romano and the Phillies over the next couple of weeks.