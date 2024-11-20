Desperate Phillies fans are diving into Juan Soto's instagram for free agency rumors
By Mark Powell
Juan Soto will meet with the Philadelphia Phillies early this week, but that does not necessarily mean they're a top candidate for the 26-year-old. This is Soto's first crack at MLB free agency. Rather than letting an organization decide his future – Soto has inexplicably been traded twice – the four-time All-Star will pick his preferred destination this winter.
So far, Soto has met with the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers. The Phillies will be the sixth team on that list, and I'm sure when details of the meeting are leaked, we'll hear nothing but positive reviews. Such has been the case with all of Soto's meet-and-greats so far. Of course, just because Soto enjoyed himself does not mean he wants to put pen to paper.
In Philadelphia, Soto would be just another member in one of the best lineups in baseball. Yes, the Phillies need outfield help, but are they willing to pony up the $600 million necessary to sign Soto? The Phillies are Bryce Harper's team – make no mistake about it. Adding Soto will not change that.
Phillies fans are reaching for Juan Soto connections
This is a player who thrived in New York. He can handle the pressure that comes with being a Yankee or Met, and the media market alongside it. Playing in Philadelphia would be nice in theory, and a break from that intense focus. Yet, what if Soto wants that?
Phillies fans are desperate for any and all connections they can make between the franchise and Soto. The easy choice, of course, is Harper and Trea Turner, two players Soto recalls well from his time in Washington. Turner and Soto played on the same World Series team in 2019. Kevin Long, the current Phillies hitting coach, held the same position on that team.
So, when a Phillies fan account mentioned that Soto already follows 27 people associated with the organization – a number that hasn't been fact-checked, for what it's worth – it feels like a reach. Soto is a professional athlete, he is sure to have friends across the sport and media. He was also teammates or coached by several current Phillies players and coaches, as previously mentioned.
As we all know, players' social media rarely serves as a tell of their intentions. This is doubly true of Soto.