Phillies fans can feel Kyle Schwarber slipping away with every home run

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber wasted no time putting his team on the board against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. In the bottom of the first inning, with runners on first and second, the left-handed slugger blasted a three-run homer essentially using just one hand.

This homer was Schwarber’s ninth dinger of the season which is tied for fourth best in all of Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old veteran is off to a great start in 2025 which Phillies fans are enjoying for the time being. The truth of the matter is, they better enjoy it while it lasts.

Kyle Schwarber playing his way out of Philadelphia

Back in 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber to a four-year deal worth $79 million. The left-handed slugger will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and even with his great start, his current club seems to be showing no signs of negotiating a contract extension.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing his massive extension with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs rumored to be working on an extension for Kyle Tucker, it is very possible that Schwarber enters the free agent market as the best available bat. If this turns out to be the case, the Phillies will likely let him walk, as his asking price will be simply too much.

At the age of 32, Schwarber will likely be seeking a contract that runs through the rest of his career. Even if Schwarber decides to play the free agent market like Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso and agree to a short-term deal with a high AAV, the Phillies would not be in the mix. The only way that Schwarber stays in Philadelphia is if he retires a Phillie. Unless an extension happens very soon, that most likely won’t be the case.