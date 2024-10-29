Phillies fans mock Yankees for trying to give Aaron Judge the Trea Turner treatment
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees fans wouldn't want to admit it, but their sports towns have some key similarities. For instance, fans from both cities aren't shy about booing players when they're underperforming.
So, it was noteworthy this summer when Phillies fans decided to try something different. With Trea Turner in a slump to begin his tenure, fans gave him a standing ovation. And the encouragement worked.
In Game 3 of the World Series, Yankees fans tried to borrow the tactic, giving Judge a big cheer and standing ovation when he came to the plate for the first time. In the playoffs so far, he's been batting .150/.280/.325 with 19 strikeouts. They hoped the encouragement would have the same effect as it did on Turner, who went 2-for-3 after his ovation.
Narrator voice: It did not work.
Judge worked a 3-2 count but still struck out swinging in the first inning. It was his seventh strikeout in 10 World Series at-bats.
Phillies fans might have been just as thrilled to see Judge's ovation fail as they were when Turner went on a hitting streak after his.
Best reactions from Phillies fans mocking Aaron Judge ovation from Yankees fans
It was out of character for fans in Philadelphia to show positivity and understanding to a struggling player. It was surprising it worked. So maybe we shouldn't be surprised that New York couldn't create the same effect. It was a one-in-a-million shot the Phillies hit with Turner.
Maybe Judge would respond better to booing? At least one Yankees fan asked the question.
Judge is inevitably going to win the AL MVP for his regular season performance, but MVPs matter a lot less than World Series rings. Of course, the harder a player presses, the less likely they are to get out of their slump. Turner figured out how to calm his nerves and deliver. Judge clearly needs more than some cheers to get there.