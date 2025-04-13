Phillies fans could regret trying to run underperforming infielder out of town

The start of the 2025 season has not been what Alec Bohm was hoping for, especially after seeing his name in trade rumors virtually all winter. The 28-year-old is slashing .158/.172/.175 and has a total of one extra-base hit this season.

Production-wise, Bohm has been one of the worst hitters in the game. In fact, among qualified hitters, Bohm's -4 WRC+ is the second-worst in the sport. His -0.5 fWAR is tied for fifth-lowest in the league. He has been objectively bad when looking at his concrete numbers.

With that being said, sometimes, baseball requires a good amount of luck. It's safe to say Bohm has had none of that early on.

25 of the most ‘unlucky’ batters this season based on batted ball data pic.twitter.com/yQOxzMf4S8 — BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) April 13, 2025

Bohm's slugging percentage is at a measly .175, but his expected slugging percentage based on his batted ball data is at .411. There is a 236-point difference there, the sixth-highest in the league. Given that, Philadelphia Phillies fans should pump the breaks when it comes to trade talk involving Bohm.

Alec Bohm's slow start is bound to correct itself thanks to one clear statistic

Seeing this kind of slow start from a hitter of Bohm's caliber is genuinely shocking. He might not be a great defender or base runner, but when right, Bohm is a pure hitter that makes any lineup better. He was an All-Star last season and has back-to-back 97 RBI campaigns under his belt. He isn't going to hit 30 home runs like Phillies fans might want him to, but other than that, there isn't much to complain about at the dish, at least in the regular season.

Bohm's .411 expected slugging percentage is lower than his marks from 2024 and 2023, but is right around his .410 career slugging percentage. He isn't tearing the cover off the ball, but he hasn't been hitting the ball nearly as poorly as his overall production might show. If Bohm had a .411 slugging percentage, Phillies fans wouldn't be saying anything.

At the end of the day, as frustrating as Bohm has been, we're less than one month into the regular season. Chances are, Bohm is not going to have this kind of misfortune all season long. He is going to get going as he seemingly always does, and when Bohm is right, he's one of the best offensive third basemen in the National League.

We can argue whether the Phillies should trade Bohm based on the kind of return he can bring, but bringing that up because of a ridiculously unlucky first three weeks of the season doesn't make much sense. Assuming Bohm continues to produce these batted ball results, his luck should turn around sooner rather than later.