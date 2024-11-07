Phillies just found the perfect Juan Soto backup plan thanks to Scott Boras
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies fell well short of expectations this season. Despite winning the NL East for the first time since 2011, the Phillies were eliminated in four games by the rival New York Mets in the Division Series. With that, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered this offseason.
The Phillies are already linked to superstar Juan Soto in free agency. The Phillies are also rumored to be open to listening to offers for players like third baseman Alec Bohm and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh. One name that could be an option as well is second baseman Bryson Stott.
If the Phillies were to move on from Stott, there might be a replacement option, especially if they lose out on Soto?
At the MLB general manager meetings, agent Scott Boras revealed, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale, that client and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is willing to play at second.
“They clearly understand the rarity of being in four World Series and being in the postseason eight years in a row,’’ Boras said, “and him being a centerpiece of that. .... As to meeting markets and the demand of this kind of player, you just don’t have many players on the dirt that does what he does. Also that Bregman can play second base, third base, his leadership, it’s a market certainly that the Astros are very aware is very healthy to him."
Alex Bregman's willingness to play second base could open door for Phillies
While yes, this could welcome the opportunity to move on from Bohm at third base, but he was an All-Star this past season for the Phillies. Having the ability to add Bregman to the infield alongside Bohm would be a huge plus for Philadelphia, especially with how tough the National League was this past season. Even so, it's a tough choice, as Stott has been solid at second
Bregman has experience, albeit little, at second base in the majors. Bregman played nine games at second, recording a 1.000 fielding percentage (three putouts, 12 assists in 15 total chances).
Bregman is one of the top infielders in free agency this upcoming winter. This past season, Bregman recorded a .260 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, a .453 slugging percentage, 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 79 runs, and 151 hits in 581 at-bats (145 games).
The Phillies are a team to watch this offseason. Will they make the big move that everyone expects them to? Bregman would qualify for that, but it remains to be seen who would be shown the door between Stott and Bohm to make an opening on the roster or him.