Phillies insider pours cold water on Juan Soto speculation before it picks up steam
The Philadelphia Phillies have quite an exciting and important offseason coming up this winter.
For the first time in over a decade, the Phillies finally won the NL East, taking away from some of the Atlanta Braves dominance over the last 10 years. But ultimately, the Phillies came up short in the postseason, finding themselves bounced in the NLDS.
They're now going to be tasked with bringing a few key players back while also looking to acquire new talent in order to improve their roster.
With the Phillies being a large market, they're bound to be connected to a ton of the big name free agents this Winter, including the granddaddy of them all, Juan Soto.
Phillies insider pours cold water on Juan Soto-Philly rumors before they can get started
Phillies insider Todd Zolecki recently fielded questions regarding Philadelphia's upcoming offseason. One of the questions asked about where the Phillies would fit with the high priced stars on the market.
"The club will be linked to free agent Juan Soto until he signs a deal, but it is unlikely they will sign him," Zolecki wrote in response to the question.
The rumors will swirl around Soto and the Phillies, as the rumors will swirl around Soto and every big market team in the league. But the fact of the matter is that Soto will likely land with one of the two New York teams, either the New York Yankees or the New York Mets.
Philadelphia's GM, Dave Dombrowksi, has also hinted at the idea that the Phillies won't be connected to Soto or any other expensive star this offseason.
“I don’t think we need to have more star players. We have as many stars as about anybody in baseball," Dombrowski said. "Sometimes, it’s not only the star players; it’s also sometimes the supporting cast.”
The Phillies are expected to have one of the higher payrolls in the league again this year, without Soto or any other expensive free agent on their books. They're going to need to bring back a few bullpen arms while also looking for a fifth starter.
Either way, Philadelphia doesn't have the money to pursue a superstar this offseason. If and when the Juan Soto to Philly rumors begin, don't get too excited. They're not likely to ever come true.