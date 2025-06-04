Phillies perfect buy-low trade candidate just revealed himself

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a shortlist of teams that are considered surefire buyers leading up to this year's MLB trade deadline. While fixing their messy bullpen situation is priority No. 1, an outfield bat isn't too far down the list. Alas, payroll constraints and a top-heavy farm system force the front office to work within the margins or dangle a top prospect.

However, Philadelphia can make a low-risk move that could give them some much-needed outfield depth courtesy of the Los Angeles Angels à la Taylor Ward. The veteran slugger has been slumping at the plate for much of this season, but reminded everyone of the power he possesses on Wednesday. Given his operational parameters, hopefully, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski took notice.

Angels OF Taylor Ward is an ideal low-cost trade deadline target for the Phillies

Ward smashed his 17th homer of 2025 over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Los Angeles' 11-9 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He hit a hanging changeup 383 feet, over the iconic left field wall, to drive in three runs and give the Angels a 4-0 lead. It's not enough to completely shut the buy-low window, but time is money. The Phillies presumably wouldn't be the only ones vying for his services if made available, especially if the 31-year-old continues to turn it around.

Moreover, another appealing aspect about Ward is that he's under club control through 2026. The Phillies can view him as a rental with benefits, offering room to become an established piece of their lineup. Alternatively, pivoting to another direction for whatever reason(s) would be rather seamless, assuming Philly doesn't give up any prime assets.

Philadelphia's current outfield group of Max Kepler, Johan Rojas, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh has been underwhelming offensively. They can certainly use any injection of firepower at the position, and Ward is an intriguing and potentially inexpensive option. That is, of course, if the Angels are willing to deal him.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand lists the Angels as one of many franchises that fall somewhere in the middle of the buyer-seller spectrum ahead of the deadline. Los Angeles is within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. Will they go for it? Would falling out of contention ahead of July 31 alter their decision-making process?