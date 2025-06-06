Phillies-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from PNC Park

The weather has not been great in Pittsburgh as of late, with Thursday's game between the Pirates and the visiting Houston Astros being delayed due to rain. While the game did commence, the Pirates went on to lose 8-2.

On Friday, the Pirates were set to host the first game of their in-state series against the Philadelphia Phillies, who are having a much better year in terms of wins. Unfortunately for fans of both teams, the game did not start on time.

Just before first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, the Phillies-Pirates series opener was delayed due to rain.

Phillies vs. Pirates rain delay updates, June 6

8:00 p.m. ET UPDATE: The Pirates social media team announced that first pitch is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Phillies vs. Pirates forecast for June 6

According to Accuweather, there is a flash flood warning in effect in the Pittsburgh area until 8:00 p.m. ET. Based on the hourly forecast, there is a 64 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms through 8:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET, before tapering off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Phillies vs. Pirates starting lineups for June 6

For the Pirates, Bailey Falter is set to take the mound. The last time that Falter took the mound, he allowed just two outs in 6.1 scoreless innings in a 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

One main difference to their starting lineup compared to in Thursday's series finale against the Astros, Andrew McCutchen will not play. Instead, Bryan Reynolds will fill in as designated hitter, while Adam Frazier will play right field. Additionally, Spencer Horwitz will start at first base, Endy Chavez at catcher, and Jared Triolo at third.

As for the Phillies, reliever Joe Ross will get the start. The last time Ross played was this past Tuesday, where he pitched one scoreless inning in Philadelphia's 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. This will be Ross' first start of the season.

In terms of the batting order, Bryce Harper will get the day off, with Alec Bohm starting at first base in place of him. Other changes as compared to Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays are Weston Wilson starting at left field, Johan Rojas starting in center field, and J.T. Realmuto returning at catcher.