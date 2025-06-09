Phillies and Red Sox match up perfectly for trade if Boston sells

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the perfect spot to buy this season. They have positional needs and a loaded farm system to deal from at the trade deadline. Led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Zack Wheeler, they've been very competitive in the loaded National League East.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently reported the Phillies would be looking for bullpen help and a center fielder ahead of the trade deadline this season.

"The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are expected to be the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline," Nightengale wrote. "The Phillies will be looking for a center fielder and bullpen help, the Mariners are once again desperate for offense, the Cubs are seeking a front-line starter and relievers, and the Padres are searching for a left fielder."

While names like Luis Robert Jr. and Ryan Helsley could make sense to fill these two holes, the Phillies could target both positional needs in one massive trade with the Boston Red Sox.

A Phillies-Red Sox trade that would be a win-win for both sides

The Phillies could target Jarren Duran from the Red Sox as their center fielder of the future. Duran has found his name mixed up in trade rumors as the Red Sox search for a way to clear a spot for top prospect Roman Anthony. With Duran at his peak right now, trading him could make more sense than many want to admit.

Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman could fit in this potential trade, too. Chapman has been incredible on his one-year deal with Boston. He has 11 saves with an ERA under 2.00 and a fastball that still routinely runs up over 100 miles per hour.

But this would only make sense if the Red Sox committed to being sellers. Chapman has been too consistent in his role as the closer for the Red Sox to deal him away and still make a postseason push. And if the Red Sox committed to selling, they could target somebody like Andrew Painter or Mick Abel as the headliner in the prospect return.

In a deal like this, the Phillies would almost certainly give up one of the two coveted pitching prospects. Boston would likely hunt at least two or three more highly regarded prospects in order to pull both Duran and Chapman off its roster.

At the end of the day, the groundwork makes sense. Duran and Chapman could fix the two biggest holes in the Philadelphia roster, while the Red sox could land a potential Cy Young arm as the headliner in return.