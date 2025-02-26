Phillies see season flash before their eyes during Bryce Harper hit-by-pitch scare

The beginning of spring training gives MLB fans reason to overreact in positive and negative ways. If a player gets off to a hot start, he's on track toward having an excellent regular season. if a player struggles, he's the worst player ever.

Most often, reactions to spring training games are relatively pointless. Sure, it's fun to have baseball back, but the games are mostly meaningless. For example, whether Zack Wheeler looks good or not, we know he'll be among the best pitchers in the National League come regular season time. In certain instances, like one on Wednesday, MLB fans are right to overreact to spring training.

Bryce Harper left the game in the 6th inning after being hit by a pitch by Richard Lovelady. pic.twitter.com/WmTHoppEV7 — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) February 26, 2025

Not only was Bryce Harper hit by a pitch on Wednesday, but his helmet flew off when he was hit. Seeing his helmet fly off gave Philadelphia Phillies fans a major jump scare. Harper, the team's best position player, getting hit in the helmet would be an absolutely brutal spring training result.

Fortunately, all appears to be fine with Harper as he was hit in what looked like his right bicep, not anywhere on the helmet or his face. Harper left the game immediately after this but left the ballpark under his own power. While he is alright, this is the last thing Phillies fans want to see.

Bryce Harper HBP gave Phillies fans reason to panic

It goes without saying that for the Phillies to come close to accomplishing their goal of winning the World Series this season, they'll need Harper on the field performing like the MVP-caliber player he is. The 32-year-old getting hit in the face might've impacted his ability to do that, at least at the start of the year. Given that, it's fortunate that he's alright.

Unfortunately, Harper injury scares that come from him being hit by pitches are nothing new. In 2022, Harper actually wound up missing two months after a Blake Snell fastball hit his thumb and fractured it. This past season, Harper left a game early after getting hit by a pitch, but was able to play the next day.

Given the fact that it's only spring training, the Phillies will likely give Harper some time off after this injury scare. Fortunately, there's little reason for Phillies fans to be nervous about him missing regular season action due to this.