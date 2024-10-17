Phillies solution to JT Realmuto's struggles isn't something he'll enjoy
The Philadelphia Phillies are watching the NLCS from home, which is a step in the wrong direction for Rob Thomson's talented group. We can pin the blame on several folks, but this team needs to get better across the board. Dave Dombrowski needs to seriously address holes in the offense and boost the supporting cast, ideally improving the margin for error when the likes of Trea Turner or JT Realmuto struggle in the playoffs.
Much has been made of Realmuto's muted production in 2024. The three-time All-Star was limited to 99 games because of injury, slashing .266/.322/.429 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs. That is more production than your average catcher, but Realmuto looked gassed once the playoffs arrived. In 11 postseason ABs, the 33-year-old went 0-for-8 with three walks.
Having arguably the best catcher in the National League has been an ace up the Phillies' sleeve for a while. As Realmuto ages past his prime, however, Philadelphia needs to be careful about his usage. Realmuto is also entering the final year of his $115 million contract, which amplifies the focus on his long-term outlook.
The plan moving forward is simple on the surface. The Phillies want Realmuto to play less in 2025, which should keep his bat fresh and preserve him for October. From Tim Kelly of On Pattison:
"Both president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson suggested in their year-end press conferences Tuesday that they believe J.T. Realmuto could benefit from getting rest a little more frequently moving forward. What is clear is that Realmuto — who is entering a contract year — probably needs to play less in 2025."
Phillies plan to use JT Realmuto less in 2025 after shaky season
This is the correct approach. Catcher is a brutal position. Realmuto has suffered the wear and tear inherent to squatting behind home plate 100-plus games per season for over a decade. By limiting his workload, the Phillies can ideally avoid injuries and keep Realmuto from slipping into a funk offensively. The defense remains top notch and Realmuto is still in the top five percent of players at his position, but the decline will be steep and sudden if Philadelphia isn't careful.
Only one issue comes to mind. Does Realmuto want to play less? Rob Thomson said he needs to do some convincing this winter.
"I'm not sure yet," Thomson told reporters when asked about how to get Realmuto to agree to a reduced role. "He's a tough guy. He's a guy like a lot of our guys, they want to play every day. I'll have to do some convincing, I guess."
The contract situation looms large here. It's about more than pride for Realmuto, it's about money. The more he plays, the better his stats and, presumably, the better his next contract. The market for 34-year-old catchers is naturally limited, but Realmuto is talented enough to command a serious offer sheet from half the contenders in the MLB. Again, high-level hitting from the catcher position is a precious commodity — especially when that catcher still has a pop time in the 97th percentile.
Winning is the top priority in Philadelphia, though, and keeping Realmuto in bubble wrap until October serves the Phillies' ultimate goal. It would behoove the Phils to add more depth behind Realmuto, as Garrett Stubbs won't cut it, but it's clear that Realmuto would benefit from a more measured approach. It's not really that Realmuto has declined; it's that Philadelphia is trying to stave off that decline.
We shall see how eager Realmuto is to sit out more games. (Hint: not very).