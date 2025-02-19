Phillies star forcing Dave Dombrowski's hand to choose Braves or Mets pathway

The Philadelphia Phillies have made the postseason each of the last three years but have failed to reach their ultimate goal of winning a World Series title. Being one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports, Phillies fans are expecting another championship soon, 2008 seems like forever ago.

As the Phillies head into Spring Training, they appear to be ready for 2025. However, it is inevitable that in the coming years, the Phillies' front office will have some big decisions to make. Kyle Schwarber is in his final year of his contract and speculation suggests that the left-handed slugger will be open to all offers he will receive as a free agent.

If Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, struggles identifying the right decision, he can look at two different strategies happening within his own division for guidance. Both the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will be competitive moving forward but both of these teams were built on very different principles. Which path will the Phillies choose moving forward?

Phillies will have to copy either Braves or Mets pathway

Veterans Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are the two that really seem to ignite the Phillies offense. Harper's contract has him tied up with the Phillies through his age 38 season (2031) so he is not going anywhere. On the other hand Schwarber could potentially be off the books next season, leaving Rob Thomson with the task of reconstructing his lineup.

The Phillies organization has two options with where their team currently stands. They can focus in on retaining players they already have who have proven to be successful in Philadelphia or they can be more aggressive in the free agent market and trading block. Either way, they will have to copy the strategy of a division rival.

The Atlanta Braves, aside from signing Jurickson Profar have elected to stick it out with their current roster and pay returning players rather than spending money on free agents. The New York Mets on the other hand spent a large amount this offseason on free agents to address every aspect of their roster.

Regardless of the path that Dave Dombrowski chooses, he really has an advantage. Being in the same division, the Phillies will get a good look at both of these teams in 2025 and be able to recognize which pathway seems to fit best for their future.

If he goes the route similar to that of Atlanta's, he can negotiate contracts with returning players the same way Alex Anthopoulos did and have plenty of comparisons to make. Additionally, the way the free agent has evolved this offseason, he could defer money in some deals leaving space to make as many signings as the Mets have this winter.