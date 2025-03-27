Phillies' starting lineup for Opening Day features a new face leading off

When the first pitch of the 2025 Philadelphia Phillies season is thrown on Thursday, it won't be to the leadoff man Phillies fans have become accustomed to the past few years. Kyle Schwarber will not be leading off for Philadelphia, being replaced in the one-hole by Trea Turner.

Schwarber, who led the MLB in leadoff home runs in 2024 with 15, moves into the cleanup spot, with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm manning the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.

Phillies Opening Day starting lineup

For the most part, the Phils lineup looks familiar, personnel-wise — except for Max Kepler, who joins Philadelphia after a decade with Minnesota and will bat No. 6 in his debut.

Trae Turner (SS) Bryce Harper (1B) Alec Bohm (3B) Kyle Schwarber (DH) JT Realmuto (C) Max Kepler (LF) Nick Castellanos (RF) Bryson Stott (2B) Brandon Marsh (CF)

FanSided has MLB Opening Day covered — from the players who dominate the day, the fans who live for it and the small details that make it special. Click here for more Opening Day stories from around the league’s clubhouses and fan bases.

Rob Thompson shows a willingness to experiment with Phillies lineup

Turner sliding into the leadoff spot on Opening Day might not actually work — I'm no fortune teller, leave me be — but if nothing else, it shows that Phillies manager Rob Thompson is willing to switch things up in the batting order, something he hasn't done much in his tenure with the Phillies. With 162 games remaining, Opening Day should be the time for experimentation; see what works!

Plus, it could work! Schwarber is a great leadoff power guy, but doesn't pose much threat on the bases, and putting him in the cleanup spot behind three great contact guys in Turner, Harper and Bohm could lead to plenty of productive innings for the top of the Phils lineup.